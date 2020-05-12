YouTube star Corey La Barrie dies 25th in Los Angeles

May 12, 2020
Corey La Barrie died on Sunday after a car accident in Los Angeles. It was the YouTube star’s 25th birthday.

Her brother Jarrad La Barrie shared the news in a Instagram tribute Monday, describing it as “the most difficult thing I have ever had to do.”

“It’s not something I thought I should ever stay here and type in for a very long time … but everyone deserves to know, my brother Corey died last night in a car accident with his drunk friend driving, “writes La Barrie. The note followed an earlier tribute shared by La Barrie’s mother on her Instagram account.

According to various reports, Corey La Barrie, who has over 340,000 YouTube subscribers, was the passenger in the car.

The Los Angeles resident recently turned to posting videos of what he and his roommates, also influencers, were doing while they were at home due to the coronavirus crisis.

Her birthday celebrations on Sunday included a livestream on her Twitch channel. He shared his plans with YouTube subscribers in a video posted on Saturday titled “Delete this video in 24 hours ….”

Fans have started sharing tributes in the comments section of what has now become La Barrie’s latest YouTube video.


