Why Chrissy Teigen and Alison Roman are fighting online?

A huge culinary battle erupted on Twitter recently after the author of the cookbook Alison Roman insulted her colleague famous chef Chrissy Teigen and extraordinary organizer Marie Kondo.

In an interview with the new consumer, published on May 7, the New York Times columnist reflected on the success of her growing food empire – and dragged Kondo and Teigen to their successful lifestyle brands.

Big mistake.

By the time of his second cookbook, “Dining In: Highly Cookable Recipes”, Roman became famous thanks to a chocolate chip cookie recipe which became known on the Internet as simply #TheCookies. A year later, she made another viral chickpea stew recipe, doubled #TheStew.

Roman benefits from a large audience in the gastronomic community, reinforced by his successful cookbooks, his presence on social networks, his food chronicle from the New York Times and his contributions to Bon Appétit magazine.

But now she has drawn harsh criticism for her “sticky” and “unprofessional” comments on Teigen and Kondo, with several commentators noting the perspective of a white woman distinguishing two prominent women of color. The backlash even prompted Teigen, a beloved and prolific Twitter user, to shut up on the platform.

Here’s how it all went.

Roman chooses a food fight

The explosive rant that started it all came from Roman’s conversation with the new consumer, in which she judged the author of “Cravings” and the star of “Tidying Up With Marie Kondo” for expanding their brands.

“Like the idea that when Marie Kondo decided to capitalize on her fame and make things you can buy, this is completely contrary to anything she has ever taught you,” said Roman. “I’m like, damn … you … you just ran out immediately! Someone like” you should do stuff “, and she says,” okay, type my name on it, I’m not giving [damn]! “

Marie Kondo is the star of Netflix’s “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo”. (Denise Crew / Netflix)

“” For the low and low price of $ 19.99, please buy my cutting board! “Like, no. … It’s too greedy,” said Roman before moving on to Teigen.

“Like, what Chrissy Teigen did is so crazy to me. She had a successful cookbook. And then it was like: Boom, line to Target. Boom, she now has an Instagram page with over a million subscribers, where there are only people who run a content farm for her. It horrifies me and it’s not something I want to do. I do not aspire to that. But like, who laughs now? Because she earns a ton of … money. “

Teigen defends himself

Never the kind to keep quiet on social networks, Teigen rang the following day on Twitter, admitting that she was “disappointed” by the lack of respect on the part of a person whom she “supported” and admired. She also highlighted her role as executive producer in the next Roman cooking show.

“It’s a huge disappointment and hit me hard,” wrote Teigen. in a long thread tweets that are no longer public. “I have been making recipes for her for years, I bought the cookbooks, I supported her on social networks and I congratulated her during the interviews. I even signed to produce the show she talks about in this article. “

The star of Quibi’s “Chrissy’s Court” also defended Kondo, author of the best-selling book “Organizational Life-Changing Magic”, which has not addressed controversy publicly.

“I don’t think I have ever been so disappointed with the words of another food lover,” said Teigen. “I had no idea that I was perceived that way, by her in particular. And Marie too. Marie is great.

“It was crappy to manage it all day but I couldn’t say anything,” said Teigen. “I know the real tears I put in my work and it’s really hard to see someone trying to invalidate them completely. Someone I really liked.”

Roman apologizes

Following public outrage and Teigen’s response, Roman quickly apologized for the Twitter interview on May 8 – after first referring to the drama in a series of vague and sarcastic tweets.

“When women bully other women to be honest about the money and what they make and what they don’t make, well, that’s more,” wrote Roman.

when women bully other women to be honest about the money and how much they earn or don’t earn, well, that’s more – alison roman (@alisoneroman) May 8, 2020

“I just want someone to hold my hand during the first reaction of baby on the Internet,” she continued, before adding: “I want to clarify that I do not come for anyone who succeeds, especially not for women. I was trying to clarify that my business model does not include a product line, which works very well for some, but I don’t see a job for me. “

Then came the apologies.

“Hi @chrissyteigen! I sent an email, but I also wanted to say here that I’m really sorry for hurting you with what I said, ”wrote Roman on Twitter. “I shouldn’t have used you / your business (or Marie’s business!) As an example to show what I wanted for my own career – it was flippant, careless and I’m really sorry.

“Being a woman who shoots other women is absolutely not my thing and I don’t think it is yours either (I obviously failed to communicate that effectively). I hope we can meet one day, I think we will probably get along. “

Being a woman who shoots other women is not my thing and I don’t think it is yours either (I obviously failed to communicate that effectively). I hope we can meet one day, I think we will probably get along. – alison roman (@alisoneroman) May 9, 2020

Roman requests modification

In an editor’s note dated May 9, New Consumer writer Dan Frommer revealed that Roman “asked me to remove a word from this interview -” to “- that she thought was being misinterpreted.”

The request refers to this controversial quote Roman gave about Kondo: “” For the low and low price of $ 19.99, please purchase my cutting board! “”

While many accused Roman of mocking Kondo’s Japanese accent with his choice of word “please”, Roman stated via the editor’s note that the “to” was a “reference to a book Eastern European cuisine called “please at the table”, and a joke inside with friends. “

Frommer argued Roman further, writing, “I want to set the record straight: Alison was not making fun of an Asian accent when she told me, and any claim that it was false.”

Roman’s recipes have already sparked a wider discussion about race and cultural appropriation in the world of food. Last year, she rejected the idea that her most famous recipe, her coconut and turmeric chickpea stew, was perhaps a whitewashed attempt from a curry dish.

“I’m like all of you, it’s not a curry … I’ve never made curry,” she said in an interview with Jezebel. “I don’t come from a culture that knows curry … I don’t come from any culture. I don’t have a culture. I’m like, vaguely European.”

Chrissy Teigen in 2017. (Chris Pizzello / Associated Press)

Teigen is taking a break

Since responding to Roman’s now infamous remarks, Teigen decided on May 10 to “take a short break” after facing an attack by Twitter trolls in Roman’s corner.

“I really hate what this drama has caused this week,” Teigen tweeted. “Call my children babies from the Petri dish or make theft manifests with my name on it”[Jeffrey] The Isle of Epstein “, to justify someone else’s disdain for me seems disgusting, so I’m going to take a little break.”

The account of the television model and personality is now set to private so that their tweets cannot be integrated or retweeted.

“This is what always happens,” she added. “The first day, a ton of support, then the next day, 1 million reasons why you deserve this. It never fails. “

Several Hollywood writers and stars – including Patricia Arquette, Ashley Nicole Black, Alyssa Milano, Roxane Gay and Teigen’s husband, musician John Legend – have gathered around Teigen, filling her with support on social media.

“I like what you build,” Legend wrote on May 8. “I like that it comes directly from your heart and from your brilliant and creative mind. I’m so proud of you.”

I love what you build. I love that it comes directly from your heart and from your bright and creative mind. I’m so proud of you – John Legend (@johnlegend) May 9, 2020

Roman’s apologies, however, were not received as well, with many accusing the cook kiss Teigen only after Teigen released his executive producer credit on the new Roman show.

Several too demanded more justice for Kondo, who received only a brief mention in Roman’s apology.

Roman, who is generally active on Twitter, has not posted to the platform since apologizing. Nor did it respond to The Times’ request for comment on Monday.