White House blocks federal pension fund from investing in China

Senior White House officials are taking steps to ensure that the United States invests less in Chinese stocks as the communist nation faces the heavy fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow and national security adviser Robert O’Brien wrote a letter to Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia on Monday stating that the savings plan, a federal fund of employee retirement, should not have money invested in Chinese stocks, according to Fox Business.

The little-known $ 557 billion federal retirement program for government employees and the military is currently investing about $ 4 billion in Chinese assets, the letter said.

The letter argues that the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board “deviates from the index established by the Board for the International Investment Fund (I Fund) to follow whoever maintains Chinese stocks is risky and unwarranted”, before directly link China’s management of the pandemic to why investment in the country is discouraged.

Scalia included the letter when he wrote to the President of the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board, Michael Kennedy, ordering him to “immediately suspend” any investment in Chinese funds.

White House officials have started taking over the board in recent days, with President Trump appointing three members to replace the majority of the board on Monday, according to the Washington Post.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) And Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-California) also control two seats on the five-seat council, but have not replaced those who serve.

The decision to regain control of the board of directors was born out of the wish of certain White House collaborators to prevent Chinese companies from seeing American capital by being included in an index fund with access to a flow of billions of dollars .