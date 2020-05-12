USC adds guard Drew Peterson, a transfer from Rice

Andy Enfield’s off-season transfer troop added another engagement on Monday.

Drew Peterson, a goaltender who has spent the past two seasons at Rice, has signed up with the USC. He is the fifth transfer to join the Trojans in the off-season, as Enfield ventured to rebuild his roster using the NCAA transfer portal.

Peterson is unlikely to help strengthen the Trojans’ backcourt next season. Unless the NCAA passes the one-time transfer rule later this month, which is unlikely, the 6 foot 7 inch shooting guard will have to sit next season.

USC may use it before this date. With only second rising leader Ethan Anderson back in the backcourt, the Trojans will already have to rely on at least one transfer to the wing. Tahj Eaddy, who has left Santa Clara, will most likely win a role in the rotation of the USC.

Peterson had already gotten a consistent role at Rice, starting 55 games in two seasons. In the second year, he pulled 41% of the field but was uneven at long distance, shooting 32%. He also added nearly five rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

A former three-star guard, Peterson planned to travel to Minnesota before reopening his engagement.

USC still has a scholarship available for next season. It remains to be seen if Enfield uses it. If it does, it will likely be in the rear area, where depth remains a concern.