Twitter to fight disinformation by adding warnings to tweets with questionable content about coronaviruses

Twitter will add labels and warning messages to certain tweets containing disputed or misleading information about COVID-19, the company announced on Monday as part of a new approach to disinformation that will eventually spread to others topics.

The new Twitter labels will provide links to more information in cases where the risk of harm from the tweet is not serious enough to be removed, but people could be confused or misled, said Twitter in a blog post.

The company said that depending on the propensity to harm and the type of misleading information in the tweet, warnings may also be added to indicate that the tweet conflicts with advice from public health experts before a user does not consult them.

Twitter has said that these tags, which will resemble those launched to report synthetic and manipulated media, will also apply to tweets that were sent before Twitter’s announcement and will be used regardless of who sent the tweet.

Social media sites, including Facebook and YouTube, the video service of Google Alphabet, are under pressure to fight the disinformation that has spread on their platforms about the COVID-19 pandemic caused by the new coronavirus.

These false claims range from falsified remedies to disinformation linking the virus to conspiracy theories about figures such as Microsoft co-founder turned philanthropist Bill Gates or 5G mobile phone technology.

Social media giant Facebook’s third-party fact-finding partners – including Reuters – assess and demystify viral content on the site with labels, and last month YouTube announced that it would also start displaying information boards with third-party articles verified for Video Search Results in the United States.

Twitter’s labels will be linked to a page hosted by Twitter or to an external trusted source containing additional information.

“One of the differences in our approach here is that we don’t wait for a third party to make a cast decision in one way or another,” said Twitter public policy director Nick Pickles. .

“We are reflecting on the debate, rather than stating the result of a deliberation,” he added.

Twitter has said it will not act on tweets containing information that was not confirmed at the time of sharing, but could place warnings or labels on disputed allegations, as well as those confirmed as false.

In March, Twitter banned tweets contrary to COVID-19 guidelines from public health authorities.

On Monday, Twitter site integrity manager Yoel Roth said on a call to reporters that he would continue to prioritize deleting tweets with a potentially harmful call to action, like telling people to end social distancing.

Roth said that an example of tweets that the company would consider now

labeling would be one that challenges the origin or nature of the virus.

“We will continue to introduce new labels to provide context around different types of claims and unverified rumors, if necessary,” said Twitter.

He said he would use internal systems to proactively monitor tweets related to COVID-19 and rely on “trusted partners”, such as non-governmental organizations and think tanks, to identify content. likely to harm.