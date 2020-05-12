This day in sport: Serena Williams wins 50th career title

Serena Williams was in great shape on the tennis court and also in the numbers game on that date in 2013 when she beat Maria Sharapova 6-1, 6-4 in the final of the Madrid Open to keep her ranking n ° 1 and recover it 50th title in career.

If Sharapova had won, she would have taken the # 1 spot, but Williams took the lead early when the Russian star struggled with his serve, then kept fit during the second set.

“It feels good,” said Williams of his 50th title. “I hope I can continue.”

She improved her record against Sharapova to 13-2, with her only losses to come in 2004.

Here is an overview of other memorable games and exceptional sports performances on this date:

1909 – The Preakness Stakes take place in Maryland after 15 races at the Gravesend Race Track in New York. As part of the celebration, the colors of Effendi, the race winner, are painted for the first time on the ornamental weather vane of the Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

1955 – Chicago Cubs Sam “Toothpick” Jones is the first African American pitcher and former Black League pitcher to hit the big leagues, and he does it the hard way. In the ninth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates, he runs through the loaded bases and then pulls out to the side to maintain a 4-0 win at Wrigley Field.

1970 – Ernie Banks, 39, throws an inside shot from Atlanta Braves pitcher Pat Jarvis in the stands of the left field at Wrigley Field for his 500th career circuit, and the Cubs win 4-3. Banks is the ninth player to hit 500 circuits, and he retired after the 1971 season with 512.

2000 – Pedro Martinez, who had 17 strikeouts in his previous start on May 6 against the Tampa Bay Devil Rays, pulled off 15 more in the Boston Red Sox 9-0 win over the Baltimore Orioles. Martinez tied a 1968 American League record set by Cleveland’s Luis Tiant for most two-game strikeouts.

2006 – Laure Manaudou of France breaks the world record for Janet Evans at 18 in the 400m freestyle, finishing in 4 minutes 3.03 seconds at the French swimming championships in Tours. Manaudou beat the time of 4: 03.85 set by Evans when she won the 400 freestyle at the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul.

2006 – Justin Gatlin broke the world record for the 100 meters with a time of 9.76 seconds during a meeting in Doha, Qatar. A week later, the International Assn. of athletics federations announces a timing error on the part of competition officials which gave Gatlin the record. His time of 9.766 seconds should have been manually rounded to 9.77, placing him on par with Asafa Powell’s world mark of 9.77.

2010 – Fans celebrate in the streets when Montreal follows a monumental upheaval in the Stanley Cup playoffs with another. The Canadians, who eliminated the Washington Capitals, defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 in game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Montreal accomplishes what no team has done since adopting the current playoff format in 1994: defeating the Presidents’ Trophy winner (team with the most points in the regular season) and defending Cup champion Stanley in successive rounds as seeded No. 8.

2014 – LeBron James equalizes his playoff career record with 49 points, Chris Bosh jumps to three points with 57 seconds remaining and the Miami Heat beat the Brooklyn Nets 102-96 to take a 3-1 lead in half -final of the Eastern Conference. James misses a bad move with a second left that would have given him 50 points.

Sources: The Times, Associated Press