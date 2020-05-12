The mysterious planet 9 was found in a futuristic spaceship

The hypothetical Planet 9 record has been cut for several years and was first mentioned in 2014, but researchers have not yet found it. Now a well-known theoretical physicist believes we could find a mysterious object on a “laser-launched spacecraft”.

Edward Witten, considered by many to be the founder of the M-theory of physics uniting strikethrough theory, believes that the fleet of these boats could find a celestial body relatively easily.

“There are hints of a new object (“ Planet 9 ″) with a mass of 5-10 M in the external solar system at a distance of 500 [astronomical units], ‘Witten, Institute for Advanced Research, wrote the study in the abstract. “If it’s a relatively conventional planet, it can be found in telescopic searches. Alternatively, it has been suggested that this frame may be the primary black hole (PBH). In this case, normal searches fail. “

Witten continued: “A possible alternative is to assemble the gravitational field of this object with small, laser-launched spacecraft, as described in the Breakthrough Starshot project. At the rate of order [0.1 percent of the speed of light], such spacecraft can reach planet 9 approximately ten years after launch and can find it if they can report timing measurements with an accuracy of 10 to 5 seconds back to Earth. “

The document submitted at the end of April has not yet been peer reviewed.

In September, a separate study was proposed that planet 9 was not a planet, but rather a primary black hole, hypothetical black holes formed soon after the universe, as Witten pointed out.

Scientists have not yet been able to locate them, but researchers believe they are common and may be important in the existence of dark matter.

Live Science in an interview, Witten said, he wasn’t sure if his approach could find a mysterious object to work.

“It’s not far from whether the proposed way to search for Planet 9 is practical or whether it’s the best way, even if it would be practical,” he told the news agency.

Building a laser plant on board would be expensive, Witten admitted in the paper, noting in particular that “rough cost estimates are $ 517 million for a launch system.” Once the plant is built, the energy cost per start-up would be $ 8,000 for batteries.

“Of course, launching has other costs, including the cost of the spacecraft itself. Still, it may be possible to launch hundreds or thousands of miniature spacecraft searching for planet 9, ”Witten wrote.

Each sensor would only need two devices – an accurate clock and a radio transmitter, LiveScience added. Every time the sensor clock showed, it lets engineers back on earth know the time on the spacecraft. As it went further and the time it took to receive messages, scientists knew exactly where the probes were, understanding how the fleet was moving through space.

Witten added that the gravity of planet 9 accelerates the beginning. “The result is that it is at any time further away from Earth than expected and the signal from the spacecraft arrives on Earth a little later than it would be if the object were not there,” Witten told Live Science.

Researchers continue to study the Kuiper belt, recently found 139 smaller planets past the orbit of Neptune, giving faith in Witten’s idea.

“If further investigation of the Kuiper belt confirms the rationale for the existence of Planet 9, but no discovery through telescopic searches or a dark matter destruction signal follows, then a direct search of the miniature spacecraft fleet may become compelling,” Witten wrote. paper. “Once Planet 9 has been discovered by this method, subsequent searches using the same method could determine its location much more accurately and possibly potentially allow for a close-up study of this object.”

Proof of the planet’s nine?

A hypothetical planet described by a namefrom the missing link in the solar system, “Planet 9 (also known as Planet X) has been part of the vocabulary for several years, was first mentioned in 2014. It was re-introduced in 2016 when Caltech astrophysicists Mike Brown and Konstantin Batygin first wrote about it.

In October 2017, Batygin said that there are five different illustrative evidences that suggest the existence of nine planets.

The five probation periods are:

Six well-known objects on the Kuiper belt, all of which have elliptical trajectories pointing in the same direction.

The orbits of the objects are all tilted in the same way; 30 degrees “down”.

Computer simulations that show that there are more objects “that tilt relative to the solar plane.”

Nine planets could be responsible for the tilting of the planets in our solar system; the planet’s orbit is tilted about 6 degrees compared to the Solar equator.

Some objects from the Kuiper Belt orbit in the opposite direction to any other solar system.

“No other model can explain the strangeness of these high-pitched orbits,” Batygin said at the time. “It turns out that Planet Nine provides a natural path for their generation. These things have been twisted off the level of the solar system by Planet 9 and then Neptune has scattered them inward. “

In October 2017 NASA issued a statement saying that Planet 9 may be 20 times farther from the sun than Neptune goes so far as to say “our solar system is now harder to imagine without planet 9 than with one.”

Some scientists have suggested a mysterious planet can hide behind Neptune and can take up to 1,000 years before it can actually be found.

Two studies published in March 2019 offered support for its existence. Another study Published in January 2019, it was suggested that the farthest celestial bodies in the planetary system would not be affected by this yet-to-be-discovered planet, but by another mysterious object deep in the echoes of space.