The lava tubes on Mars could have kept astronauts safe from radiation

People are heading to Mars and we can go faster than you think. Assuming that NASA-occupied Artemis voyages toward the Moon go well, we can see a step in exploring the Red Planet in person over the course of a decade, with missions beginning from the field as early as the 2030s.

Of course, many problems need to be resolved from time to time. Especially what is the question of where astronauts would live after their arrival. Now, new research suggests that ready-made homes may already be waiting for astronauts to arrive, as long as they know where to look.

Today, Mars is cold, dry, and relatively quiet, but it used to be more geologically active. Scientists have already seen evidence of massive lava tubes hiding just below the surface of the planet and showing how large and vast they are in areas where the earth has sunk.

When astronauts travel to the Moon, they spend a lot of time inside the spaceship that brought them there. Eventually, safety chains can be built on the surface of the moon, but for now, NASA just wants people to investigate and then retreat to the relative safety of their ships.

Astronauts traveling to Mars are likely to stay much longer than those traveling to the Moon. The journey to Mars is long and it makes sense to get the most out of any operation that is prohibitively expensive and difficult. Living inside a landed spacecraft for so long may not be possible. Dragging building supplies to the Red Planet and little construction is also not yet on the cards. It leaves the natural features of Mars perhaps the only alternative to long-term protection.

In a new publication entitled Journal of the Washington Academy of Sciences (PDF), researchers are exploring the possibility of using hollow lava tubes on Mars as protection from the elements. As LiveScience reports, they make a pretty convincing case.

One of the biggest dangers for space travelers to another world is radiation. We are mostly protected here on earth, but Mars does not offer the same benefit, which means finding a place to hide. The rock is usually pretty good at absorbing radiation and the research team tested lava caves on Earth to see how much radiation they can block.

It’s not a perfect comparison because we don’t know the exact property of lava tubes on Mars, but scientists say the caves on Mars could block more than 80 percent of the radiation coming from space. Astronauts would still receive far more radiation than they do here on earth – especially as they leave their “home” to explore the surface – but that would make the long-term task much more realistic.