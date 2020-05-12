The excruciating decision by MLB players is part of the restart puzzle

Starting on Tuesday, Major League Baseball and the Players Association will officially try to reach an agreement for a baseball season like no other.

In this high-stakes chess game, each side must work through internal differences of opinion to determine its policy. Actors, in particular, must carry out a cost-benefit analysis like no other:

How willing are they to put their health on the line to get back on the field? As in any large group, they will find a range of opinions.

“I am ready to risk anything to play this game,” Cardinals star shortstop Paul DeJong told The Post on Monday. “Once we have new momentum, the gates will open.”

On the other side of the spectrum, Sean Doolittle, closer to the All-Star, used his Twitter account on Monday to highlight a series of concerns, which he led with this: “Stay with me, but it looks like we have gone beyond the most important aspect of any MLB restart plan: protecting the health of players, families, staff, stadium workers and the labor it would take to resume a season. “

Reality check: even if the players and owners agree to all the security and payment conditions – and to reiterate, it will be strictly forbidden to point the finger at the financial front – elected officials may not let them accept in the interest of public safety. These talks could turn into an exercise, a dry race for the end of this basic agreement next year.

However, the two parties must mutually negotiate in good faith. And the players must be particularly diligent because they weigh the pros of their compensation against the against potential consequences for health. There will of course be some disagreement, hopefully, on this calculation.

Major in biochemistry at Illinois State and a bit of a Renaissance man who loves classical music and is involved in multiple charitable activities, DeJong, 26, while stressing the importance of regular tests for participants, believes that the game should take the lead while returning to the field.

“It’s just about being smart with your decisions,” he said. “If you take care of your body, it’s about how to stay healthy rather than not getting sick.” He wouldn’t hesitate to hit a catcher, he said, or resist a runner trying to break a double game at second base.

Doolittle, a University of Virginia product that also does more than its fair share of charity and community service and has been particularly outspoken on many social issues, expressed reservations on Twitter about the long-term effects of COVID- 19, including possible damage to the kidneys, intestines, liver and lungs, as well as the possible consequences on fertility.

The 33-year-old added, “I hope these concerns will be addressed in the MLB proposal, first and foremost: 1) what is the plan to ethically acquire enough tests? 2) what is the protocol if a player, staff member or worker contracts the virus?

“We want to play. And we want everyone to stay safe. “

The players have already dealt with such a case, if it is nowhere as important or historic. In 2016, the Pirates and Marlins canceled a two-game series scheduled for Puerto Rico, as enough players on both sides pushed against the start due to an epidemic of Zika virus at the time.

“We all want to get it back,” DeJong said of the game and life in general before it all stops.

We’ll quickly find out how ready all parties are to find common ground, both inside and out, to at least put it back in the hands of heads of government.