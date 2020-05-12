The epicenter of the coronavirus in New York to start a regional reopening

New York, the epicenter of the U.S. coronavirus crisis, plans to start reopening its economy in parts of the northern state on Friday, but New York City is unlikely to resume operations unless essential only in June at the earliest.

“We are now on the other side of the mountain,” said Governor Andrew Cuomo during his daily media availability. “Next step, how to reopen?” How to reopen intelligently? And how to reopen without backing down? “

The number of deaths in the state has dropped to 161 and the number of new coronavirus infections to 488 in the past 24 hours, levels last seen in March, he said. Cuomo’s statewide home stay order ends Friday.

The governor has divided the state into 10 regions that must meet seven criteria for infection and hospital capacity to enter phase 1 of the reopening process, which includes roadside retailing, construction and manufacturing. The subsequent phases concern retailing in stores, restaurants and schools. There will be a two-week surveillance period between phases, and if the pandemic shows signs of resurgence in an area, the reopening will be suspended until the epidemic is brought back under control.

Three regions are currently eligible – the south level west of the Catskills Mountains; the Mohawk Valley near Albany; and Finger and Rochester lakes.

Cuomo said Friday that leisure activities and low-risk businesses across the state, such as tennis courts, landscaping and cinemas, may reopen on Friday. “Talk about going back to the future. Back to drive-ins. I agree with that.”

The New York metropolitan area is not about to reopen.

“Unless something miraculous happens, we are entering June,” New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Friday.

The state accounts for about a third of the more than 79,800 deaths in the country, according to Johns Hopkins University and state data.

Elected leaders across the country are considering how to protect public health while beginning to relax restrictions on individuals and businesses. Some, including local leaders from Pennsylvania and Michigan, go against the orders of their state governors.

Americans have been overwhelmingly supportive of enforcing stay orders and shutting down businesses to stop the spread of the coronavirus, but new polls have shown that some people’s patience is starting to wane.

Almost 3 in 4 respondents to a Gallup poll released Monday said they avoided small gatherings, down 10 points from a poll the previous week. Another poll by the Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, released on Monday, found that 71% support home support orders, up from 80% two weeks earlier. Just over two-thirds were in favor of closing bars and restaurants, also down nine points from the previous survey.

Over 40 states have taken steps to reopen their economies, including California. But approaches vary widely between states, and between counties and cities.

President Trump has been the loudest cheerleader for the reopening of the economy, in many cases encouraging officials to go much faster than what is set out in his administration’s own guidelines to ease restrictions on completely safe.

On Monday, the president castigated Pennsylvania leaders, who relaxed restrictions in less populated areas of the state but extended closings in the Philadelphia area until June 4.

“The great people of Pennsylvania want their freedom now, and they are fully aware of what it means,” Trump tweeted Monday. “Democrats are slowly advancing across the United States for political gain. They would wait until November 3 if it was up to them. Do not play politics. Be safe, go fast! “

Trump, who avoided wearing a face mask or social distancing, made the remarks when the White House appears to have become an area of ​​infection. At least two staff have tested positive, and several senior officials, including the infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, are quarantined.