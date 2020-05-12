Spokesman for Vladimir Putin, Dmitri Peskov, hospitalized today for coronavirus infection

Russian President Vladimir Putin (front) and Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov attend a session of the Council of Heads of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Sochi, Russia, in an archive photo of October 11, 2017 . MAXIM SHEMETOV / AFP / Getty



Moscow – Spokesperson for Russian President Vladimir Putin Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that he had been hospitalized for COVID-19 infection because the number of coronavirus cases across the country continued to grow steadily.

“Yes, I am sick. I am taking treatment,” Peskov told Interfax news agency. His wife Tatiana Navka, figure skater, Olympic champion, was also hospitalized with the coronavirus.

“We are under the control of the doctors. Everything is fine,” Navka told the Daily Storm media. She suggested that Peskov could have been infected at work.

Peskov told Russian media that his last personal contact with Putin took place over a month ago.

The president had been working remotely from his villa outside Moscow for the past few weeks. He appeared in public on Saturday for the first time since his isolation, to participate in events commemorating the victory over Nazi Germany during the Second World War. State television on Tuesday showed him meeting face-to-face with Igor Sechin, the head of the Russian oil giant Rosneft.

News of Peskov’s disease came as Russia’s “no-work regime” – the national shutdown of non-core businesses aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus – was lifted by order of Putin.

Putin lifted the federal lockdown on Monday, but left it to regional and provincial governments to decide when to allow the companies to reopen. Most of the restrictions have been left in place across the country. Moscow, which remains the most affected by the epidemic, has allowed industry and construction to resume, but is forcing people to wear masks and gloves in public places.

Peskov is the last senior Russian government official to test positive for the coronavirus.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova and Minister of Construction Vladimir Yakushev have also been tested positive since late April.

Russia is now among the countries with the highest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19. Authorities reported 10,899 new infections on Tuesday, bringing the official total to 232,243. The death toll was 2,116, including 107 people who died in the past 24 hours.