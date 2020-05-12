Sony will close the Chinese PlayStation Store for an upgrade

Sony will close the Chinese PlayStation Store for an upgrade

Sony has closed its PlayStation store in China to improve its security there – to reduce revenue from the world’s largest video game market.

PlayStation China announced the temporary suspension of the store to Weibo’s account on Sunday, saying only that this was a “security update for the system”. The Japanese technology company did not announce when the PlayStation Store might reopen.

The closure follows social media reports that mainland China PlayStation users have been able to switch to foreign services through the back door to circumvent the Communist regime’s restrictions on downloading unlicensed games.

Earlier this month, Weibo’s social media user, called “seniorssi,” said he announced the back door to authorities in a message that was later heavily criticized and shared by thousands of Chinese game enthusiasts.

China requires companies to obtain a license from its content administrator before launching any game in the country. It has been going to console games for decades with concern that violent games can have a detrimental effect on the mental health of young people.

Last year, only 13 new games were added to the PlayStation Store in China. Nintendo Switch has only been able to offer three games in its Chinese store in partnership with Tencent since it began selling consoles in China in December.

Sony declined to comment on whether the reports had played a role in the closure, saying the temporary shutdown was aimed at improving the security of the store’s services.

The National Press and Publications Office, the content administrator, did not respond immediately to the comment questionnaire.

Source —–> https://nypost.com/2020/05/11/sony-shuts-down-chinese-playstation-store-for-upgrade/

