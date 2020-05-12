Quantum, called by Congress for a $ 10 million small business loan, says it keeps the money

A data storage company under pressure from legislators to repay a loan it received from the federal paycheck protection program, which the government created to help small businesses affected by the coronavirussays he keeps the money.

Quantum, one of five public companies surveyed by a House sign last week to return their funding “immediately”, told CBS MoneyWatch that it plans to respond to the Select Coronavirus letter but does not plan to repay the loan. Another company designated by the panel, MiMedx, announced Friday evening that it would repay its PPP loan a few hours after receiving the letter from the parliamentarians.

The subcommittee has set a deadline of Monday for businesses to say they are repaying the loans they received from the small business assistance fund. Otherwise, the subcommittee stated that companies should explain in writing why they are eligible for the program, as well as produce related documents, by May 15.

Treasury Secretary Says Any PPP Loan Over $ 2 Million Will Be “Fully Reviewed”

The Paycheck program offers low-interest, government-guaranteed loans for businesses with 500 or fewer employees. Loans do not have to be repaid if the companies retain their employees and use 75% of the payroll. The actions of the subcommittee follow widespread outrage at the fact that hundreds of public companies have used the emergency relief fund. Many small businesses say they remain incapable to get help from the program.

“Quantum will respond and looks forward to engaging with the committee,” the company said through a spokesperson. “Quantum believes it has a duty to its American employees who would lose their jobs if Quantum surrendered its PPP loan to demonstrate why Quantum not only meets the technical eligibility requirements of the PPP loan program, but also falls squarely in the spirit of what was intended by the [Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act]. “

The five companies targeted by the special subcommittee received $ 10 million from the paycheck protection program. In his letter to Quantum, the panel said that the intent of the CARES law was “to provide an invaluable lifeline for small businesses that might otherwise be forced to lay off workers or shut down completely”.

The letter also noted that Quantum had 800 employees and the ability to raise funds from existing investors. “We ask you to return the funds immediately,” said the letter, signed by seven House Democrats, including the chair of the subcommittee, Representative Jim Clyburn of South Carolina.

Banks collect high fees by lending small businesses to big businesses

The $ 10 million loan to Quantum was highlighted by CBS MoneyWatch in an April article on large businesses obtaining loans from the small business assistance fund. As of Monday, Quantum had a market capitalization of $ 173 million. The company posted revenue of $ 418 million in 2019 and operating profit of just over $ 19 million. A message on the company’s website said that Quantum is open for business and that “employees should work remotely”.

The main shareholder of Quantum is B. Riley Capital Management, a $ 500 million buyout investment fund that recently held just over 21% of the storage company’s shares. In late April, Craig Ellis, an analyst at an investment bank affiliated with B. Riley, B. Riley FBR, issued a “buy” note on Quantum shares. Ellis said he expects the company’s operating profits to increase by almost 30% over the next 12 months.