Putin eases coronavirus control measures in Russia as cases continue to mount

Moscow – President Vladimir Putin has softened Russia coronavirus control measures on Monday even as the country reported another day with a record number of new COVID-19 cases. Russia registered 11,656 new cases on Sunday, bringing the total to 221,344. Moscow remains at the center of Russian epidemic with more than half of known infections and deaths recorded in the capital region.

In a television statement, Putin announced the end of the six-week “no-work” regime that kept the Russians in jobs deemed non-essential at home. These workers were authorized by the federal government to return to work from Tuesday. Putin, however, left it to the regional authorities to decide whether to lift or extend their individual foreclosure measures.

“The battle against the epidemic is not over,” said Putin. He said the restrictions had saved thousands of lives and slowed the epidemic in the country.

Moscow authorities have already extended self-isolation measures in the capital until the end of May, but have allowed industry and construction to resume this week. Residents will also be required to wear face masks and gloves in public places.

Nationwide restrictions will remain in place for people over the age of 65, as well as those with chronic illnesses, and all mass gatherings are still prohibited.

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the nation by teleconference at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow on May 11, 2020. ALEXEY NIKOLSKY / SPUTNIK / AFP / Getty



The representative of the World Health Organization in Russia, Melita Vujnovic, said Sunday in a telephone interview with Bloomberg that the country could approach the peak of its epidemic.

“The cases are still there but the growth rate is stabilizing,” said Vujnovic. “We hope for the past few days that it will be on a platter.”

The official death toll in Russia remains relatively low compared to other states with such a high number of cases, with only 2,009 deaths reported overall. Critics of the Kremlin have, however, expressed doubts about the accuracy of the number.

Government officials attribute the high number of infections detected and the relatively low number of deaths to Russia’s large-scale screening program. Putin said on Monday that the daily number of tests performed would double in May to 300,000.

According to recently released government data, Moscow recorded 20% more deaths in April than the average for the month. Figures from the vital statistics office revealed that 11,846 people died in Moscow last month, while the city’s 10-year average for April is 9,866, the Moscow Times reported on Monday.