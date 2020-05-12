President Trump supports reopening of California Tesla plant

President Trump weighed in on Tesla’s dispute with California over the reopening of his plant there on Tuesday, tweeting Tuesday that the electric automaker should be allowed to resume production despite continued COVID-19 restrictions imposed by local officials.

“California should let Tesla & @elonmusk open the plant NOW,” said commander-in-chief tweeted early Tuesday morning. “It can be done quickly and safely!”

Musk, who also got a voice of support for Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchinannounced on Monday that Tesla is resuming production in accordance with county rules, saying it will be on the production line with its employees.

“If someone is arrested, I ask that it be only me,” Musk tweeted.

Musk said Tuesday morning that the first day of production was “awesome. “

This is the latest in a week-long long battle with officials from Alameda County – where its Fremont factory is located – for a home maintenance order that prevented its vehicle assembly lines from function. Violations of the country’s rules can result in fines of up to $ 1,000 per day and up to 90 days in prison.

Tesla over the weekend sued the county with a federal complaint seeking a court order to prevent it from enforcing the lock against the automaker.

He also presented a plan to reopen the factories, publishing a 38-page return-to-work book on Saturday that called for a wide range of precautions to keep plans clean and prevent the coronavirus from spreading among workers.

“We will continue to put people back to work in a safe and responsible manner,” Tesla wrote in a blog post on Saturday. “However, the county’s position left us with no choice but to take legal action to ensure that Tesla and its employees can return to work.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom has lifted statewide manufacturing blocking orders, but has given local authorities the flexibility to impose restrictions as they see fit. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin told CNBC on Monday that he agreed with Musk.

“It is one of California’s largest employers and manufacturers, and California should prioritize everything they need to do to resolve these health issues so that it can open quickly and safely,” said said Mnuchin.

The billionaire executive criticized officials at the end of last month for staying at home as “fascists”, saying they “forcibly imprison people in their homes against all of their constitutional rights”.

“It breaks people’s freedoms horribly and mistakenly, not why they came to America or built this country,” Musk said during Tesla’s teleconference. “What is f – k? Excuse me. Outrage. “

Tesla shares rose 2.2% after Trump’s tweet to $ 828.99.