Pompeo travels to Israel to support Netanyahu

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo visited Jerusalem on Tuesday to support Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and to grant an American blessing to the de facto annexation proposed by his country of West Bank lands claimed by the Palestinians.

The visit coincides with the formation by Netanyahu of a new coalition government following his indictment for criminal corruption and several inconclusive Israeli elections that did not provide power to Netanyahu or his rival.

This is the first high-level U.S. visit to Israel since President Trump unveiled his long-awaited plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in January – a pro-Israel proposition that has been categorically rejected by Palestinians, who were not included in its drafting, as well as most of the Arab world.

To avoid what would have been the fourth national election in just over a year, Netanyahu and his main rival, retired general Benny Gantz, have agreed to share power for the next few years. The deal could pave the way for the new government to extend Israeli sovereignty over large parts of the occupied West Bank, which the Palestinians want for a future independent state.

Israel seized the land during the 1967 Middle East War and proceeded to build dozens of Jewish settlements, now home to hundreds of thousands of Israelis. Colonies are widely considered illegal under international law.

“We are pleased that there is now a fully formed government in Israel,” said Pompeo before the trip. “As for annexation to the West Bank, the Israelis will ultimately make these decisions.”

Many believe that annexation will be the last nail in the coffin of the two-state solution, the long cherished idea that creating a Palestinian state alongside Israel would be the best formula for peacefully ending one of the most intractable conflicts in the Middle East. . It would be much more difficult to dismantle certain Jewish settlements, as had been envisaged in some earlier peace plans.

The Trump administration, reversing decades of U.S. foreign policy, is ready to welcome Israel’s unilateral annexation of Jewish settlements, despite fierce opposition from the Palestinians, senior U.S. officials have said. Pompeo’s visit seems designed to give this approval.

“There is always a lot to discuss with the Israelis,” said Assistant Secretary of State for the Middle East David Schenker, when asked about the travel schedule. “I think it was a chance moment, but it was something that was in preparation before we learned of the date of the formation of the government.”

As part of the Trump plan, Israel would also be allowed to take control of the Jordan Valley, the section of the West Bank along the Jordan River and contiguous to Jordan.

Critics, including many Israelis and American lawmakers, say the unilateral annexation will have many dangerous ramifications, including damage to the long-standing peace treaties that Israel has with Jordan and Egypt, the only neighbors who recognize its existence.

It could also undermine the already weak Palestinian Authority, the leadership of Palestinians in the West Bank who even refused to speak to the Trump administration after various pro-Israel initiatives, including the transfer of the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. – a city also claimed by the Palestinians as their capital.

The Trump plan would leave a patchwork of Palestinian villages with Swiss cheese which, according to most experts, could not form a viable state. Critics say the annexation would also widen inequalities between Jewish settlers and the Palestinians, who will continue to live under Israeli control in the West Bank.

“It will be the end of the idea of ​​Israel as a Jewish democratic state and it will be an apartheid state,” said Shaul Arieli, a retired Israeli army colonel and part of a group of former military officials seeking peace with the Palestinians.

The Trump administration has provided “a good umbrella” to Netanyahu and supporters of the settlement to reject any compromise with the Palestinians, he said.

“Israel can do almost anything it wants,” said Arieli, also a senior adviser to the Israeli State Rights Defender, the Israel Policy Forum. “Only the United States has leverage on Israel, and if they are on [Israel’s] aside, the right can do whatever it wants to annul the viability of a two-state solution. “

US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman said the United States would recognize the annexation “in a few weeks”.

Pompeo will also use his brief stay in Israel to discuss Iran. Since Trump withdrew from the Iranian international nuclear deal, Iran has continued to strengthen its proxies in the region, some of which, like Hezbollah in Lebanon, are seen by Israel as particular threats.

Pompeo “makes this trip because he recognizes that the United States and Israel have much to learn from each other as we fight today’s threats, whether from a global pandemic or the malignant regional influence of Iran, “said Schenker.

Pompeo will spend barely eight hours on the ground in Israel. His only other international trip since the coronavirus epidemic was an equally brief trip to Afghanistan in February, when the United States, the Afghan government and the Taliban were trying to reach a ceasefire agreement in the most long war of the United States.