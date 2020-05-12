On the planet of the ‘strange’ 800 exoplanet, there is a yellow sky from Earth

Scientists have found that the “strange” exoplanet WASP-79b, which is nearly 800 light-years from Earth, does not have a blue sky like our planet. Instead, its sky is yellow.

According to the opinion From NASA, WASP-79b orbits the host star once within 3.7 Earth days and is not habitable in an area near the planet toward the stars where it could support liquid water.

The exoplanet known as “hot Jupiter” also has no evidence of Rayleigh scattering, causing the Earth’s sky to look blue “by scattering shorter (bluer) wavelengths of sunlight,” the agency said. It is left expert confused.

“This is a strong indication of an unknown atmospheric process that we don’t just take into account in our physical models,” said researcher Kristin Showalter Sotzen of Johns Hopkins University in a statement. “I have shown several colleagues WASP-79b-spectrum and their consensus with is” it is strange. ‘ “

In addition to the yellow sky, WASP-79b is exceptionally hot, with an average temperature of about 3,000 degrees Fahrenheit, making it one of the largest exoplanets ever observed.

“WASP-79b is twice the mass of Jupiter and is so hot that it has an extended atmosphere that is ideal for exploring starlight that is filtered through and grazes the atmosphere on its way to Earth,” NASA added.

The exoplanet is 780 light-years from Earth in the constellation Eridanus. A light year that measures distance in space is 6 trillion miles.

WASP-79b may also have “cloudy and elevated iron can precipitate in the rain,” the agency explained.

scientists also found that another exoplanet, WASP 76-b, is believed to have “iron rain.”

Sotzen added that scientists aren’t really sure what the phenomena are causing since they saw this for the first time.

“We need to keep an eye on other planets like this because it can be an indication of unknown atmospheric processes that we don’t currently understand,” Sotzen explained. “Since we only have one planet by example, we don’t know if it’s an atmospheric phenomenon related to planetary evolution.”

The results were published in the Astronomical Journal.