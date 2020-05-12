New York Drive-In Theater Revives With Coronavirus

The new virus brings back retro pleasure.

Drive-ins may be reminiscent of a bygone era in 1950s America, but the nostalgic configuration is returning due to the coronavirus.

Now theaters like Astoria, the Queens A Bel Dire Diner have recently started hosting drive-in pop-up movies in their adjacent parking lots – and the initiative has proven to be a sold out success while keeping people socially distant.

“It was unbelievable, it was overwhelming,” said Kal Dellaportas, the son of the restaurant’s long-time owner and the next to run the restaurant, which currently operates only take-out.

“People are turning to them to ask how they can get involved,” he told the Post about the screenings, which are held internally.

On Friday, the Bel Aire hosted its first pandemic drive-in, showing “fat” to some 35 cars, which enjoyed a menu on the theme of the film – in addition to the usual dinner price – with their orders delivered to them. and their garbage collected after.

Participants were asked to stay in or near their vehicles while enjoying socially distant bites, and some danced on the top of their car while watching the film.

Masked NYPD officers watched from the sidelines, assuring that everyone was distancing themselves correctly.

After Friday’s success, Bel Aire is now preparing to show “Dirty Dancing” on Wednesday – and they are already sold out.

“You spoke and we listened!” dinner written in a Instagram post announcing a double screening of the 1987 classic on Wednesday at 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. – the first show for families and children, the last showing as a date-night activity. To fill a spot, customers donate $ 20, with half of the proceeds going to a food or drink credit at the restaurant and the other half to an upcoming lunch for the local 114th Precinct.

The police will again be present to make sure that “no one brings a lawn chair and sits in the middle of the parking lot” or the like, says Dellaportas.

A local film festival has already asked to be involved in the restaurant’s next screening, says Dellaportas.

“It’s a fun way to spend time in quarantine without being too close,” said a participant in “Grease” told Newsflare from his seat – the back of a truck.

“It’s cool. It’s a social distance for real. I like that,” said another participant.