Mike Richter’s ultimate demonstration of his Ranger professionalism

You ask, we answer. The Post answers readers’ questions about New York’s largest professional sports teams and invites our beat editors to answer them in a series of regularly posted postcards. In today’s episode: the Rangers.

Since you’ve been working on the rhythm of hockey for the Devils and Rangers, who have been your favorite players to cover / interview by post? – Matt ring

I had the chance to cover a real Who’s Who of Hall of Fame, goalkeepers who are friends of writers, starting with Chico Resch and John Davidson, followed by Martin Brodeur, Mike Richter and Henrik Lundqvist. All insightful and eager to share as much time as I (or any colleague) have ever needed.

All-time tale features Richter, who, after tearing his right ACL knee in the first period of the Presidents’ Day game against Chicago in 2001, returned to the hospital garden on crutches after the match for the sole purpose of being available to the media.

Denis Potvin and Scott Stevens on defense, available and citable, as for years and years were Dan Girardi and Marc Staal, match after match, and Dave Maloney for a long time. We can put Sean Avery on the left wing with Bobby Bourne, Clark Gillies and Adam Graves; Bobby Holik, about whom I have probably written more words in my career than any player other than Lundqvist and maybe Brodeur, with Wayne Gretzky, Eric Lindros, Mark Messier and Derek Stepan in the middle, and how could -I omit the always interesting Phil Esposito; and Mike Bossy, Jaromir Jagr and Anders Hedberg on the right.

If the Rangers in reconstruction do not progress during the next two seasons, is there a very real risk that the approach of David Quinn will become obsolete or be “rejected” by the players? – Reg Lansberry

If the Rangers don’t progress in the next two seasons, chances are someone else is behind the bench at that point. But the team surely responded to this coach.

Interested in the practical differences between JD and Sather. How have things changed for better or for worse? – Josh

I believe there is more structure within the organization with greater emphasis on development. But never forget that the letter and subsequent decisions were authorized by Sather.

Do you think the Rangers would consider offering Henrik a goalkeeper coach / consultant position alongside Benoit [Allaire], after retiring as a player? – Ken Mahns

I’m convinced that if he wishes, Lundqvist will have a front office job with the Rangers when he retires, but I’m not sure I’m a goalkeeper coach, that’s his vocation.

What the NHL is going to do about the free agency that starts on July 1 if the league is still using a playoff system at that time. When will the free agency be transferred? – Bob

The league and the AJLNH will have to negotiate a change in all the critical off-season dates if 2019-20 remains pending. The contracts should be extended. The free agency could not take place before the end of the playoffs.

Sean Day is only 22 and taking some steam before the Rangers (K’Andre) Miller and Nils (Lundkvist) draft and swaps for (Yegor) Rykov and (Ryan) Lindgren. Do you think he still has a chance to break the Ranger list? – Morris Grazi

I am told that Day has progressed throughout this season. A year away from his contract and the Rangers need help on the left side, he is probably watching his last shot. Miller could, of course, change people’s minds at camp, but it would be a surprise if he is ready for the NHL early next season (when that happens).

Assuming Jacob Trouba is not traded and Nils Lundkvist and / or K’Andre Miller are registered with the NHL at some point next season, would the Rangers attempt to sign Tony D’Angelo again with the intention to convert it by attacking (at least with equal force)? – Chris Wenzel

I haven’t heard of it as an option. There is a much better chance that they will move the right-hander to the left than trying to transform it by attacking part-time.