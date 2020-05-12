Matt Harvey fears end of baseball

Matt Harvey returned to the East Coast in March at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, traveling to his sister’s home in Rhode Island.

But unlike any spring since he was drafted by the Mets in 2010, Harvey has not left a spring training site. Rather, he had thrown into the premises of his agent Scott Boras in southern California.

After working for the Blue Jays in Connecticut in February, Harvey did not have a contract. He is always looking for a new team – a challenge that has been reinforced by the cessation of the sport by COVID-19.

Although he is only 31 and unharmed, the former ace admits that he is considering the possibility of not having another chance.

“I thought about it here and there,” Harvey told the Post by phone in a recent interview. “I haven’t had a job in 10 years. It’s definitely different, but it’s exciting at the same time because I feel so good mechanically.

“I hope someone will give me a shot. I feel like I have a lot of years left in me. “

The latter were not nice to the right-hander, who burst onto the New York scene in 2012, exploded as a superstar and started the All-Star Game at Citi Field the following season, underwent Tommy surgery John after the 2013 campaign and returned in 2015 to assist the Mets in the World Series.

Along the way, there was apparently as much controversy as there were highlights.

The public battle he and Boras had with the Mets front office over the sleeve limits in 2015 was ugly, but the end result was that Harvey had 216 combined innings (regular season and playoffs) en route towards the team’s first appearance in the World Series since 2000.

The following season, however, Harvey needed surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome and was never the same.

He returned in 2017, started badly and found himself in the middle of another mess when he didn’t show up for a match at Citi Field in May and was suspended for three games.

At the start of the 2018 season, the Mets appointed Harvey for assignment in May, when the right-hander refused to send the miners. The Mets shipped Harvey to the Reds, where he pitched irregularly, but still got a $ 11 million year contract with the Angels during the off-season.

Harvey was released by the Angels last July with a BPM of 7.09 and signed with the A on a minor league contract in August. He finished the minor season with Oakland but remains a free agent. He is aware that his career could be suddenly over.

“I throw bows once or twice a week,” said Harvey. “I hope to have the opportunity. I feel like I’m in high school again, where I have to introduce myself and start over. I just want to put myself in a position to be ready and if it doesn’t work, know that I’m trying to make a comeback. “

Drafted seventh overall by the Mets in 2010, Harvey made his MLB debut on July 26, 2012 and finished with an average of 2.73 in 10 starts. At the end of May 2013, Harvey was 5-0 with a GPM of 1.85 en route to the Midsummer Classic in Queens that summer.

But the days of the Dark Knight were short lived.

“I grew up and matured on and off the pitch,” said Harvey. “There are a lot of things I would do differently, but I don’t like to live with regret.”

Now he says he’s back to basics, working with his father, Ed, who was his coach at Fitch Senior HS in Groton, Conn.

“It was kind of a blessing,” said Harvey, who posted an Instagram video pitching last week. “During the off season, I still had bad habits from last year and I could have rushed to chop them. Now I have time to work on things. My father watched a video dating back to 2013 and 15 and even Cincinnati. I’m trying to come back to it. “

And if he doesn’t, he won’t return to this 2015 race with anything but satisfaction – other than how it ended in World Series Game 5 against the Royals, when Harvey and the Mets gave up a ninth inning after Harvey controversialized his way leaving Terry Collins to allow him to return to the mound for the ninth.

“I wouldn’t trade this experience for anything,” said Harvey. “I just wish I could have finished the job. We’ll see what’s going on to see where I end up. “