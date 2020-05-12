Leonard Floyd’s meeting with coach Brandon Staley to help the Rams

The Rams have recruited linebacker Leonard Floyd to fill the void left by Dante Fowler’s departure from free agency.

But Floyd said on Monday that he did not feel pressured to match the performance of a flight rusher who amassed a career-best 11½ bag in 2019 before leaving to sign with the Atlanta Falcons.

“I just want to come in and play at my level,” Floyd said in a video conference with reporters, “and try to help the team win games and dominate the defense.”

Floyd, the ninth pick in the 2016 draft, had seven sacks for the Chicago Bears as a rookie, but has failed to match that production in the past three seasons. In 2019, he had three low career bags. The Bears cut him down rather than paying him $ 13.2 million.

The Rams foresaw that Floyd could be a “victim of the cap,” said general manager Les Snead, and they hastened to sign it after the release of Fowler in March at the start of free. Floyd was awarded a $ 10 million contract for a year, with the Rams apparently believing that a meeting with new defensive coordinator Brandon Staley would benefit Floyd and the Rams.

Staley coached the Bears’ linebackers in 2017 and 2018.

“It’s going to be great playing for him again,” said Floyd, citing Staley’s preparation, energy and communication skills.

The Rams would like nothing more than to see Floyd’s performance improve like that of Fowler after a change of scenery.

Fowler, the third pick in the 2015 draft, was traded by the Jacksonville Jaguars to the Rams in the middle of the 2018 season. He helped the Rams reach the Super Bowl and turned his 2019 performance into a $ 45 million contract. dollars over three years with the Falcons.

Coach Sean McVay said the 6 foot 5 inch 240 pound Floyd’s versatility – and familiarity with Staley – made him an attractive replacement for Fowler.

“He can rush, he can play on the cover, he has length,” said McVay.

Floyd said he still had work to do.

“I’m coming to Los Angeles to continue working on my pass rush,” he said, “to raise even more.”

Familiarity with Staley and the system that the coordinator learned from Vic Fangio with the Denver Bears and Broncos, facilitated Floyd’s transition during the first two weeks of the Rams’ virtual offseason program. Floyd participates from Atlanta.

Staley, hired to replace Wade Phillips, oversees a redone defense as the Rams try to return to the playoffs. Fowler, linebacker Cory Littleton and cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman signed elsewhere after last season’s 9-7 final. The Rams cut linebacker Clay Matthews. Security Eric Weddle has retired.

The Rams signed again with defensive lineman Michael Brockers after a deal with the Baltimore Ravens. They signed Floyd and defensive lineman A’Shawn Robinson, then used four of the nine draft picks on defensive players, including edge rusher Terrell Lewis, safeties Terrell Burgess and Jordan Fuller, and linebacker Clay Johnston.

Draft recruits and undrafted freshmen started participating in the offseason program on Monday.

For the past two seasons, Floyd has played for a Bears defense that included linebacker Khalil Mack, 2016 NFL defensive player of the year. Now he’s part of a defense that includes tackler Aaron Donald, the defensive player of the year 2017 and 2018.

Floyd said that Mack had taught him the ethics of working on and off the field.

“Dominate,” said Floyd. “That’s all he preached. … Playing with Aaron will be the same thing. I know he’s going to dominate. And I’m going to try to go up and dominate right next to him.”