Joe Judge’s specialty puts Giants recruits on high alert

As the new head coach, Joe Judge knows he will be judged on the Giants’ loss record for 2020. He is not Joe Judge, the attacking guru, or Joe Judge, the defensive brain. He’s Joe Judge, head coach.

There is a specific area of ​​the team, however, where the level of performance, good or bad, will directly reflect what the judge is. He is the rare assistant to the head coach who has made his mark only on special teams. He is not the coordinator of this unit with the Giants – the popular and respected Thomas McGaughey, who previously worked for Tom Coughlin and Pat Shurmur – was retained by the judge. However, each coach has their own expertise and Judge’s is part of special teams, which puts the sectors of the first Giants team on alert.

The wardrobe is not bare. Giants had the seventh best NFL special teams in 2019, based on full standings compiled by Rick Gosselin, the former Dallas Morning News football writer, whose special team rankings are used throughout the league. This was achieved despite position kicker Aldrick Rosas having a below average year, based on his performance at the 2018 Pro Bowl.

This off-season, the new Cody Core signature and the addition of Nate Ebner’s free agent had the judge’s fingerprints everywhere. Core was part of the team a year ago not as a receiver, but based on his prowess in the special team. Ebner spent his entire eight-year career in the NFL with the Patriots, accompanied by the judge as a special teams assistant or coordinator to Bill Belichick. Ebner is listed as security, but has only been used for a total of defense smacks in the past three seasons.

On the third and final day of this year’s NFL draft, the Giants had seven caps and used six in defense. The last five were all defensive players: linebacker Cam Brown of Penn State in the sixth round, then three other linebackers (Carter Coughlin, TJ Brunson and Tae Crowder) and a cornerback (Chris Williamson) in the seventh round.

As these six players try to make their way onto the field and onto the list, the ticket they must hit in the first place establishes a role in special teams.

“Most definitely,” said Williamson, who finished his college career in Minnesota after starting in Florida. “Throughout my university career, I have played in all the special teams and it is something that I have been able to communicate with every team I have spoken to. Last year, they took a lot of our guys, a lot of our beginners and kept them away from the special teams. We had a lot of young people who wanted to go out and see them in smaller roles. This year, they have taken away many of our beginners from the special teams. Throughout my university career, I have played in all special teams, so it’s not a problem at all. “

Submit questions about your favorite New York teams to receive an answer in a future letter

Advancement in the depth chart via special teams will be a familiar base for most of these recruits. That’s how they got their foot in college.

“Yes, freshman and sophomore, that’s how I made my money honestly,” said Brown. “That’s how I got to the field.”

Brown’s 6’5 ” long frame and arms should be useful physical attributes when it comes to queuing to block kicks. He knows this is where he has to make his first impression with the Giants.

“I really understand that as a new recruit, I’m going to have to do and play with all the special teams,” said Brown. “I mean it’s a list of 53 men, you have to play your part and that role can be in many places. I’m ready and ready to play.”

Building the list, said the judge, is a balancing act.

“You build your defense to make up two-thirds of your team,” he said. “Whenever a young player is able to play a role in defense, where he is part of the special teams is almost always taken into account.”

Brunson was twice captain of the team in South Carolina, but began his college career doing the work of growling.

“I started with special teams and it was my way of getting on the field and being part of the team,” said Brunson. “This is also how the coaches have gained their confidence in the players, so whatever it costs.”

It will be that way, again, for Brunson and the other Giants recruits. Almost everything you need goes through special teams.