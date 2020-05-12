Jerry Seinfeld and Jason Alexander pay tribute to Jerry Stiller

The cast of “Seinfeld” mourns the patriarch of the iconic sitcom.

Co-stars Jerry Seinfeld and Jason Alexander shared dark tributes to the late great Jerry Stiller, who death from natural causes at 92, his family announced Monday morning.

Stiller played Frank Costanza, the rascal father of George Costanza (Alexander), in the eponymous show by Seinfeld.

But neither Seinfeld nor Alexander chose to honor Stiller’s work on the 90’s sitcom. Instead, the two discussed Stiller’s comedy work with his wife and comedic partner, Anne Meara.

“As a child, I rejoiced every time I saw Jerry Stiller and his wife-partner Anne Meara,” Alexander 60 told The Post. “I watched Jerry on TV, on stage and in clubs. He has always been perfect as a comedian and a truly talented actor. Working with him and getting to know him has been one of the great honors and joys of my life. “

Alexander went on to say that Stiller was not just his father on television.

“He was as much a second father to me as any friend, the most loving, the sweetest, the kindest, the most humble and the most generous man,” he said. “I cherish every moment in his company. Stiller and Meara are together again and paradise is funnier for that. My condolences to Ben and Amy and their families. And finally to my dear and dear father, dear friend – serenity now. “

Seinfeld, 66, also honored the legacy created by Stiller before joining the show in its fifth season by share a simple and captioned photo of himself with the 1967 couple’s comedy album, “Ed Sullivan presents: The last two people in the world.” During the 60s and 70s, Stiller and Meara appeared 36 times impressively in Sullivan’s show and recorded albums like the one Seinfeld photographed. Before their participation in the show, they were among the first and most famous graduates of the legendary improvisation troop Second City, which opened in 1959.

Meara, of whom he spoke in his memoirs of 2000, “Married to laughter: a love story with Anne Meara“, Died in 2015.

The Seinfeld representative did not respond to The Post’s request for comment on what the album meant to him. Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who played Elaine Benes, has not yet publicly shared her thoughts or comments on The Post on the death of Stiller, but barely a week ago, she remembered one of his favorite moments with Stiller in an Instagram Live conversation with Alexander. Bloopers of a scene In the eighth season of the show, Elaine goes wild as Frank confronts her at the police station where George was arrested on a film contraband plan that went wrong.

“It’s fun to watch the blooper, I must say,” said Louis-Dreyfus. “I don’t watch much of the episodes themselves, but watching the blooper really brings me back to the fun we had.”