Jeff McNeil Could Hinder His Own Mets Celebrity

Part 16 of a series analyzing the New York Mets

The Mets fought after Ben Zobrist before the 2016 season, valuing his versatility as one of the first players to carry the “super-utility” label.

Zobrist finally signed with the Cubs, leaving the Mets to wait a few years before receiving a real super-utility option: Jeff McNeil adequately played four positions last season and brought a powerful bat to the lineup.

McNeil, selected to the National Mets League all-star team with Pete Alonso and Jacob deGrom, had a forward slash line of .318 / .384 / .531 with 23 circuits and 75 RBI in 133 games spread between the left field, the right field, third base and second base.

28-year-old McNeil should receive most of his action in third base if there was a 2020 season, belonging to an inner field that could be a team force (at least offensively), joining Alonso, Robinson Cano and Amed Rosario.

Any doubts the Mets had about McNeil – he was included in an iteration of the trade with the Mariners before last season that brought Cano and Edwin Diaz to Queens – has been replaced by wonder about his cap. McNeil stayed in the hunt for the NL hitting title deep last season before watching his average drop and total home push. He came after a season in which he finished sixth in the NL rookie of the year poll.

“Boy, this guy cheated on everyone,” said a talent assessor from a National League team. “When I first saw him in the minor leagues, he was a very good player, just a real grinder and had excellent hand / eye coordination, then he disappeared for a while and got injured , then it fell off the radar. When he came back, not only did he look as good as when I saw him for the first time, he looked better.

“He just has an incredible hand / eye coordination that just allows him to throw balls and no matter where they are thrown: inside, outside, up and down, and probably his biggest attribute as a batter is that he wants to really hit. He does not seek to work the count. It does not seek to obtain a favorable number of strokes…. He’s convinced, if you throw him near the hitting area, “I’m going to hit him”, and it’s a very good attribute to have as a hitter. “

Of McNeil’s 23 circuits last season, 14 came on the first pitch. McNeil had an OPS of 1.371 on the first bat, which included a strike percentage of 0.935. He spent most of the season hitting in first place, placing himself on the base for Alonso behind him.

“The biggest concern I have [McNeil] that’s how hard he is with himself, ”said the talent assessor. “He really punishes himself when he struggles and he doesn’t even try to hide it. It’s a game that’s totally set up for failure and it obviously doesn’t have anything to do with it, but that hasn’t stopped it yet. I just wonder if it goes into a 0-for-20 or 1-for-40, how is it going to get out? “

McNeil’s best position is probably second base, according to the talent assessor, but veteran Cano, who is still four years on his contract, seems locked in the position. Even so, the implementation of DH in the Netherlands, starting this season, could change this dynamic, moving Cano away from second base. But the Mets could also have a first DH candidate for Yoenis Cespedes, if he was judged healthy enough to play.

“[McNeil] could be one of those guys that falls into this Ben Zobrist mode, where he’s precious as long as he’s in programming every day, whether it’s the first, the second, the third, the left or the right ” said the talent assessor. “He could be a regular at daily quality at five positions.”