Interrupted season: Evelyn Allison has overwhelming plans

Throughout the spring, The Times will speak with high school seniors whose sports careers have been interrupted by the coronavirus epidemic.

Last name: Evelyn Allison

School: Orange El Modena

Sport: Athletics, shot put / disc.

Key statistics: Four-year-old university artist who finished second in the championship in 2019.

Fall plans: Attend UC San Diego.

On the canceled season:

“It was very heartbreaking. I had worked four years to have a senior season and get some university recognition and everything was blown away with COVID. It’s a bit difficult to put into words. When you train for and love such an individual sport, it is such a unique sport. … I went, “Wow, I had my last meeting without knowing it.” “

On life without sport:

“It’s pretty sad. Going out and being active and seeing people throwing is a big part of my life and helps me stay happy and active.”

At home without hitting training:

“It’s very difficult unless you have these instruments to launch personally or have space to launch.” Training involves running, jogging, stretching and practicing the technique. “

Where she sees herself in 10 years:

“I want to be a volcanologist with a master’s or a doctorate. in geology. I would love to research Yellowstone. “

On his interest in volcanoes:

“When I was little, I was always fascinated by this kind of things. When I visited Yellowstone, I was in elementary school and I loved it. I wanted to be a nurse and I thought, “Well, I hate going to the doctor.” I thought I might as well specialize in something that interests me. I have always loved volcanoes and earthquakes. Why not have a career in this field? ”

On the new things she discovered in her spare time:

“The only new thing I learned was that my grandmother taught me mahjong.”

On the lessons she learned:

“I think I will definitely be a better student. Having to adapt quickly to all these changes made me realize that I had to master my work and not procrastinate. “

Video interviews of each athlete are available at latimes.com/sports/highschool.