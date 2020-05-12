Humans may have reached Europe sooner than expected

The human bones of a Bulgarian cave suggest that our species arrived in Europe thousands of years earlier than expected, sharing the continent much longer with the Neanderthals.

Scientists have found four bone fragments and a tooth this detailed radiocarbon and the DNA tests show are four Homo sapiens, the oldest of which dates from around 46,000 years ago, according to two studies published Monday in the journals Nature and Nature Ecology & Evolution.

The oldest European human bone fragments so far have been those found in Romania. Efforts to date them have run into problems, but they would likely occur about 40,000 years ago, give or take a few thousand years, said an archaeologist Helen Fewlass from the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Germany, lead author of the radiocarbon dating study. And that bone had Neanderthal genes, which indicates that the crossover had occurred about 200 years earlier, she said.

Researchers said they thought our species came from Africa about 47,000 years ago during a brief period of warming.

This means that for about 7,000 years or so, humans and Neanderthals lived on the same continent, interacting a little, but probably not often, said paleoanthropologist Max Planck. Jean-Jacques Hublin, leader of the other study.

The Neanderthals disappeared about 40,000 years ago.

“We know that when [humans] arrived, there were Neanderthals, “said Hublin. “The Danube valley could have been a way for modern humans – by the way, at different times – to settle in this part of Europe.”

This first batch of our species probably never reached the west above the Alps, was probably only a few hundred people and could have died, said Hublin. Modern Europeans descended from a second human wave later from Africa, he said.

Excavation work in progress at the Bacho Kiro cave in Bulgaria. (Tsenka Tsanova / MPI-EVA Leipzig / Associated Press)

The fossils were found in the Bacho Kiro cave in Bulgaria, which has been open to scientists and the public since 1930. The cave sits on a very steep cliff and contains animal bones, including those of a rhino and of lions, said Fewlass.

“How could they enter this cave on the side of this cliff unless humans bring parts of the animal, the body, into the cave?” she said.

There is also a large amount of cave bear bones. These early Europeans made pendants from the bones of cave bears, not other animals, showing an affinity for this animal, said Hublin.

Hublin theorized that the discovery indicates that the Neanderthals, who until this period had not shown skills in jewelry, learned to make pendants from our species.

The study makes “a very convincing argument and greatly strengthens the hypothesis that modern humans dispersed in Europe 45,000 years ago from West Asia,” said Katerina Harvati, a paleoanthropologist from the University of Tuebingen who was not involved in the study.

Harvati agreed with Hublin that this makes it likely that the Neanderthal jewelry found in Western Europe was something that the species somehow learned from humans.

Other experts, who hailed the dating of the bones, said it was a theoretical leap of which they were not entirely convinced.