Hot Property: Bill DeWitt of the Cardinals buys Eva Longoria’s house

A big buyer has emerged in the sale of the Eva Longoria Hollywood Hills complex: St. Louis Cardinals owner Bill DeWitt. A businessman-related limited company bought the romantic hilltop villa for $ 8.25 million – which was not even in the same stadium as the original price of the actress for $ 14 million.

DeWitt becomes the latest in a series of prestigious owners of the French influenced domain. In 2011, Longoria bought the complex for $ 11.4 million from Tom Cruise, the Times previously reported.

Spanning 2.75 acres, the property includes a three-bedroom villa, a four-bedroom guesthouse, two studios and a stone cottage. Outside, a whimsical bridge overcomes a complex style swimming pool bordered by rocks.

Hardwood floors rest under whitewashed beams in the living areas, which include a formal dining room and a kitchen with a farmhouse sink. French doors line the living room, opening onto a flagstone terrace overlooking L.A.

The master suite opens onto its own terrace, one of the many that fill the back of the property. Winding stone paths crisscross the landscaped gardens filled with patios, fountains and gazebos outside.

DeWitt, 78, bought the Cardinals for $ 150 million in 1995 and has seen the team’s value skyrocket for decades, with Forbes currently estimating the club’s value at $ 2.2 billion. During their tenure, the team won two World Series titles in 2006 and 2011.

At the time of the sale, he quietly sold his place to Studio City as part of an off-market deal for $ 3.4 million, according to records.

As an actress, Longoria starred in “The Young and the Restless” before an eight-season series on the drama series “Desperate Housewives”, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination. The 45-year-old also recently produced credits for “The Mick” and “Grand Hotel”.

Joshua and Matthew Altman, the Altman brothers of Douglas Elliman and Eddie Fallah of Keller Williams Realty were the registrars. Peter Lorimer of PLG Estates represented DeWitt.