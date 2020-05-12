High school sports grounds overgrown with coronavirus shutdown

May 12, 2020
After nearly two months of campus closings in the Unified School District of Los Angeles, some sports fields are starting to look like the fields of Iowa corn, as coaches cannot mow or take care of their fields and gardeners lack action.

At Monroe High, the baseball field has grown so large with grass that you could lie down in a game of hide and seek.

In Chatsworth, the junior university softball field is filled with weeds. Ditto for the university softball field. Coach John Forgerson said he was told to leave the field four times in seven weeks when he tried to help with maintenance. He said it was the final straw to help him decide to resign on Monday after six years and two City titles as head coach.

“The field is destroyed,” he said. “It’s embarassing.”

Taft’s baseball field also looks like a mini forest.

The district closed its campuses in March during the COVID-19 pandemic. Getting the fields back into shape will certainly require effort, money and a lot of gardeners.

“We are working to address landscaping and maintenance issues,” said a spokesperson for LAUSD.

In independent charter schools in the San Fernando Valley, coaches from El Camino Real, Birmingham and Granada Hills were allowed to take care of their fields. Birmingham baseball coach Matt Mowry says he walks in, has his nurse checked his temperature, fills out an information form and sets to work to mow his indoor field while wearing a mask. A gardener works on the softball field.

“It’s a pride,” said Mowry. “They are like our babies. They are part of us. “

Matt Matuszak, the baseball coach at Granada Hills, said he mows his field once a week and needs to alert school administrators before he arrives on campus.

Josh Lienhard, baseball coach at El Camino Real, said he spent one day a week cutting through his school grounds.

Since no game will be played anytime soon, does it really matter that weeds and tall grass fill the fields?

Well, some parents looking for schools this fall might think so, because the appearance of a field speaks volumes about the attention to detail in a program.


Source —–> https://www.latimes.com/sports/highschool/story/2020-05-12/lausd-sports-fields-baseball-fields-overgrown-coronavirus-shutdown

