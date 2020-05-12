“Hamilton” at Pantages canceled until September 6; race extended until February 2021

Performances of “Hamilton” at the Hollywood Pantages Theater were canceled until September 6, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt the performing arts. The good news? The engagement was extended until February 28.

On Monday, production announced that it had initiated refunds for canceled performances, which ticket holders will receive by June 5. Those with tickets for postponed performances were invited to wait for further information.

“From all of us on Broadway in Hollywood and Hamilton, we hope you stay safe and healthy during this difficult time,” read Monday’s LA production announcement. “We understand our responsibility to make choices careful in serving your health and safety. “

The production of L.A. initially suspended shows until March 31 – the announcement to come a few hours before the start of performances on March 12. About a week later, production suspended three more weeks of performances until mid-April.

“Our entire Hollywood community looks forward to the day when the public can safely return to the neighborhood to eat, shop and attend shows at the Pantages Theater,” said a representative by email. “We hope these newly added performances will give our loyal customers reason to remain optimistic in these difficult times.”

This original eight-month commitment from Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony, Grammy and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical is the production’s second stint in Los Angeles and is part of the lineup for Pantages-Dolby Theater Broadway in Hollywood.

Other productions rescheduled from Los Angeles to the Dolby Theater include “Mean Girls”, “My Fair Lady” and “The Band’s Visit”.

This is “the story for tonight,” as the song “Hamilton” puts it.