France will still ban Islamic face covers even after making masks mandatory

France now imposes masks on all citizens during the coronavirus pandemic. But that doesn’t change the country controversial ban on Islamic face covers.

The French government has confirmed that its ban on wearing burqas and niqabs in public for years will remain in effect, although face masks become compulsory on Monday. While French citizens of the country will cover their faces, women who do so with Islamic clothing are still subject to sanctions.

“Can Islamophobia be more transparent?” Kenneth Roth, Executive Director of Human Rights Watch said on Twitter. “The French government imposes masks but still prohibits burqua.”

In this photo from February 2010, a woman wearing a niqab veil takes part in a demonstration in Tours, in the center of France, after a group of French legislators recommended the ban on the veil covering the face in all schools , hospitals, public transport and government offices. ALAIN JOCARD / AFP via Getty Images



The French Minister of the Interior has confirmed The Washington Post that the burqa and niqab bans remain and that women who wear these blankets in public will be “punished with the fine provided for second class offenses”. CBS News has contacted the interior minister’s office for more information.

Violations of the ban may result in a fine of up to € 150 (approximately $ 162) and the taking of a compulsory course in education for French citizenship. The ban includes an exemption for face coverings used for health reasons, and the ministry has declared that wearing masks to prevent COVID-19 contagion would not be a criminal offense.

France began its compulsory mask policy on Monday as part of what the government calls “a new chapter” in its emergence from a strict coronavirus locking. Some businesses and schools will reopen, and people can now travel up to 60 miles from home.

France reported more than 177,000 cases of coronavirus and 26,300 deaths on Monday afternoon – the fourth highest toll in Europe, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

France prohibited in 2004 the wearing of headscarves in public schools, on the grounds that public institutions are supposed to be neutral on the religious level. The ban also extended to Christian crosses and yarmulkes worn by practicing Jews. In 2010, France banned niqabs and burqas covering the face in public, calling it a measure to promote open and fair interaction in society. The ban is triggered protests where some people clashed with the police.

France was the first European nation to adopt such a national ban. Five others – Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark and the Netherlands – followed with national or partial bans. Others have local bans in certain cities or are considering legislation on broader bans.

The United Nations Human Rights Committee in 2018, declared that France’s ban violates women’s freedom of religion and “could have the effect of confining them to their homes, hampering their access to public services and marginalizing them”.