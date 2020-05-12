Former NFL player Michael Labinjo death suspected by police

Calgary police reopen case of former NFL player’s death after emerging evidence, according to the Globe and Mail.

Michael Labinjo, who played two seasons in the NFL, was found dead at his Calgary home on September 21, 2018 at the age of 38. His death was not considered a criminal matter at the time. But authorities are now calling his death “suspicious,” police have discovered the theft of several items from Labinjo’s house, including sports memorabilia, new video evidence.

“Through tests with the medical examiner’s office and other information that we have received, we have now examined the full circumstances surrounding the death of Michael and are investigating this suspicious death,” said the state sergeant – Calgary police chief, Martin Schiavetta, according to The Globe and Mail. “What we are trying to determine is whether Michael’s death was intentional and whether this intentional death was used to facilitate the theft of his personal effects.”

Items stolen from the linebacker’s home after his death included two rings – one for the 2005 NFC Eagles Championship and one for the 2008 Gray Stampeders Cup Championship. The rings remain missing.

Family and police have asked for help in locating four people of interest seen on video footage of the building the morning of his death.

Labinjo played 10 games and started one for the Eagles and Colts in the 2004 and 2005 seasons, collecting 20 tackles and a half sack.

He then played four seasons with the CFL Calgary Stampeders, making 61 tackles, six sacks and two fumble recoveries before retiring after the 2010 season.