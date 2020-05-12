Fifth SoFi worker tests positive for coronavirus

A joint venture staff member overseeing the construction of the SoFi stadium has been positive for COVID-19, according to an internal email sent to business partners on the $ 5 billion project on Monday.

He is the fifth 298-acre development worker in Inglewood known to have tested positive since late March.

According to the email, the staff member performed “office duties” at the Turner-AECOM Hunt complex on site. The staff member last worked on Thursday, felt bad on Friday, and was tested the same day.

“First and foremost, the staff member is doing well with minor symptoms and is at home in self-quarantine,” said the email.

The equipment and facilities used by the staff member have been disinfected and “additional disinfection will be carried out”.

The email indicated that no employee was in close contact with the infected staff member.

The project, which is scheduled to open on August 1 with a concert by Kenny Chesney, has taken a series of measures to protect against the new coronavirus, including strengthening the social distance between workers, adding toilets and stations handwashing and taking the temperature of each person entering the site. Workers have been told to stay home if they don’t feel well.

The Rams will play the Dallas Cowboys on September 13 for the NFL’s first regular-season game at the stadium that will also be home to the Chargers, although it’s unclear whether the state’s home order will be relaxed enough to allow matches. take place as planned or with fans present.