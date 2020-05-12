Elon Musk says he’s ready to be arrested as Tesla reopens the Fremont plant

Tesla CEO Elon Musk stepped up his quarantine battle with California officials on Monday saying he would restart vehicle production at the California plant north of his business despite lockdown orders to stem the spread coronavirus.

“Tesla restarts production today against Alameda County rules,” Musk tweeted just before 5 p.m. to its 34 million followers. “I will be online with everyone. If someone is arrested, I ask that it be only me. “

The billionaire’s bravado marks the culmination of weeks of protests by the 48-year-old tech entrepreneur, who spoke out against Alameda county officials who prevented the assembly lines at the Fremont factory from operating under a locking order to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Tesla over the weekend sued the county with a federal complaint seeking a court order to prevent it from enforcing the lock against the automaker.

He also presented a plan to reopen the factories, publishing a 38-page return-to-work book on Saturday that called for a wide range of precautions to keep plans clean and prevent the coronavirus from spreading among workers.

“We will continue to put people back to work in a safe and responsible manner,” Tesla wrote in a blog post on Saturday. “However, the county’s position left us with no choice but to take legal action to ensure that Tesla and its employees can return to work.”

At the end of last month, Musk castigated officials’ directives to stay at home as “fascists,” saying they “forcibly imprison people at home against all of their constitutional rights.”

“It breaks people’s freedoms horribly and mistakenly, not why they came to America or built this country,” Musk said during Tesla’s teleconference. “What is f – k? Excuse me. Outrage. “

A Tesla representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tesla’s shares remained stable in the extended exchanges. The stock closed down 1% on Monday at $ 811.29.