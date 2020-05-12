Douglas trailer has comics for new jokes

Hannah Gadsby still has stories to tell.

The 42-year-old Australian comic, whose special stand-up revelation in 2018 made her an international celebrity apparently overnight, is back in a trailer for her next second Netflix show, titled “Hannah Gadsby: Douglas. “

In it, she fears that she used all of her best materials in her emotionally disturbing special previous, “Hannah Gadsby: Nanette,” which was an emotion tour de force. The stand-up routine was filled with self-deprecation and a remarkably grim story of being beaten by a man who was jealous that Gadsby was flirting with his girlfriend.

“If I had known how hugely popular trauma would be in the context of comedy, I might have better budgeted my s – t,” she said in the trailer for the new special, which checks the name of one of his dogs. “But I went to put all my trauma eggs in one basket like an idiot f-king – and now here we are!”

Her first special had to be a bit of a swan song for her acting career.

“I thought about this whole comedy story – I don’t feel very comfortable anymore,” she said in the series. “I have built a career out of depreciating humor. . . and I don’t want to do this anymore. “

But it earned him world fame and earned him an Emmy Award 2019 for a variety recorded on special tape in a category that also included heavyweights “Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool”, “Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé “,” Springsteen On Broadway “and” Wanda Sykes: Not Normal “.

Now she is back with more laughter and, no doubt, more stories worthy of gnashing of teeth.

“Hannah Gadsby: Douglas” will air on May 26 on Netflix.