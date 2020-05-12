Douglas trailer has comics for new jokes

by May 12, 2020 entertainment
Douglas trailer has comics for new jokes

Hannah Gadsby still has stories to tell.

The 42-year-old Australian comic, whose special stand-up revelation in 2018 made her an international celebrity apparently overnight, is back in a trailer for her next second Netflix show, titled “Hannah Gadsby: Douglas. “

In it, she fears that she used all of her best materials in her emotionally disturbing special previous, “Hannah Gadsby: Nanette,” which was an emotion tour de force. The stand-up routine was filled with self-deprecation and a remarkably grim story of being beaten by a man who was jealous that Gadsby was flirting with his girlfriend.

“If I had known how hugely popular trauma would be in the context of comedy, I might have better budgeted my s – t,” she said in the trailer for the new special, which checks the name of one of his dogs. “But I went to put all my trauma eggs in one basket like an idiot f-king – and now here we are!”

Her first special had to be a bit of a swan song for her acting career.

“I thought about this whole comedy story – I don’t feel very comfortable anymore,” she said in the series. “I have built a career out of depreciating humor. . . and I don’t want to do this anymore. “

But it earned him world fame and earned him an Emmy Award 2019 for a variety recorded on special tape in a category that also included heavyweights “Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool”, “Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé “,” Springsteen On Broadway “and” Wanda Sykes: Not Normal “.

Now she is back with more laughter and, no doubt, more stories worthy of gnashing of teeth.

“Hannah Gadsby: Douglas” will air on May 26 on Netflix.

Source —–> https://nypost.com/2020/05/12/hannah-gadsby-douglas-trailer-has-comic-scrambling-for-new-jokes/

About the author: Aygen

View all posts by Aygen »

Related Posts

"Hamilton" at Pantages canceled until September 6; race extended until February 2021

“Hamilton” at Pantages canceled until September 6; race extended until February 2021

May 12, 2020
New York Drive-In Theater Revives With Coronavirus

New York Drive-In Theater Revives With Coronavirus

May 12, 2020
YouTube star Corey La Barrie dies 25th in Los Angeles

YouTube star Corey La Barrie dies 25th in Los Angeles

May 12, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *