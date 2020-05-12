Dodgers’ Andrew Friedman optimistic about resuming baseball

Andrew Friedman misses baseball. The thrills that each day provides. The camaraderie cultivated by the marathon. Even the losses.

“It makes me feel alive,” he said.

The Dodgers’ president of baseball operations has spent the past two months working more as an accountant and baseball executive since Major League Baseball suspended operations. His days consist of phone calls and Zoom, communicating with his staff and registering players, not knowing if they will have a season.

“When it’s safe and plausible, everyone’s interests are perfectly aligned to get back to work and it gives me optimism that it will happen,” said Friedman.

Friedman spoke out this weekend before the MLB and its 30 owners approved a proposal on Monday to present to the players’ association. The proposal calls for a regular season between 78 and 82 games, no fans at least to start the season and limited travel.

The MLB will also offer players to receive salaries based on a 50-50 income split during the regular season and the playoffs. The union should challenge the financial plan.

“Everyone involved appreciates that, anyway, it will be a very unusual season and just to make the most of it,” said Friedman. “And obviously, it will be a strong signal for the whole country when we are able to come back and play.”

Meanwhile, Friedman spent some of these uncertain moments helping his community.

Friedman, his wife Robin, and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and his wife Trisha have received meals distributed to local hospitals in two restaurants – Union in Pasadena and Bar Hayama in West L.A. – once a week since March. The plan was based on a video chat between the four after Roberts and his wife started a similar effort in his home area of ​​San Diego.

“We learned that the only thing available to them was vending machines,” said Roberts. “Helping these frontline workers was a no-brainer.”

Andy Otovich, who works in the Dodgers’ medical service, helped coordinate restaurants and hospitals.

“From our perspective, we were able to accomplish two things with this,” said Friedman. “One was helping local restaurants and the other was providing good food to people working on the front lines during all of this.”

Friedman and his wife, who sits on the board of Teach for America in Los Angeles, also helped put tablets and hotspots in the hands of downtown children to participate in distance education. This is a problem that Robin, a former teacher, had identified before the pandemic and knew it was going to get worse with the closure of schools.

“Watching my kids at home would be impossible to learn without the resources,” said Friedman. “So we just wanted to do everything we could to keep the educational gap from widening.”

This is one of the many disturbing realities created by the pandemic. The shutdown of baseball is pale in comparison, but its return would offer a welcome diversion to fans. For the Dodgers, this would give them a chance to win a world series with a team as talented as any of the majors.

“We have a very motivated group,” said Friedman, “who is delighted to be back there when we are able.”