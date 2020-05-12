Dak Prescott’s Cowboys saga is not “normal”: Marcus Spears

Marcus Spears is not buying the last hang-up of the Dak Prescott contract saga, while the Cowboys continue to tease why the Pro Bowl quarterback did not sign.

“I have never known a guy who fights for more than a year if he wants to get 100 million dollars guaranteed”, Former Cowboys defender said on ESPN Monday morning “Get Up”. “Because, generally, that’s all that matters to NFL players:” What do I get in my bank account? “

“On each contract that we have seen come to fruition … there has not been this delay. There were not as many signed players in the team before the signing of the quarterback. no nine year old starter signed as backup. All that stuff! And we keep looking at it like they’re going to do normal business and they would do fine. It’s not normal! “

The Cowboys labeled the Prescott franchise in March, but have been stuck negotiating a long-term deal for months. Over the past year, the team has locked up Amari Cooper, Ezekiel Elliott, Jaylon Smith and Demarcus Lawrence in successful contracts, leaving Prescott currently sidelined. Rumor has it that the bottleneck has more to do with the length of the contract and less to the value, which Spears and others find suspect.

“If they have offered Dak $ 35 million a year and more than $ 100 million guaranteed and he refuses because of an additional year, Dak is crazy,” he said. “I don’t know if that’s the case. I think the structure of this contract gives Dak and his agent a break before signing.”

Since entering the league, the Cowboys’ fourth-round pick in 2016 has gained very little compared to the other starting quarters. Prescott threw 15,778 yards, 97 touchdowns and 36 interceptions with a completion percentage of 65.8 and earned an average of $ 1 million a year over four seasons.

The exclusive 2020 franchise offer for a quarterback is valued at $ 31.4 million, which the 26-year-old appellant has yet to sign. He and the Cowboys have until July 15 to agree on the terms.

Spears, who played for the Cowboys from 2005 to 2012, referred to comments made by Vice President Stephen Jones, son of owner Jerry Jones, on Saturday about the “analytical” warning against team overload with such a liability cap.

“I keep coming back to why,” said Spears. “When was the last time we saw a team having such a hard time signing their so-called franchised quarterback? When did we see the apprehension? When we heard the general manager / owner come out and say when you pay your top quarterback, you don’t win the Super Bowls? “

Stephen A. Smith of ESPN also appeared in “Get Up” and echoed Spears’ feelings that the absence of any solid figure disclosed to the public is inherently suspicious.

“If Dak Prescott is paid more than $ 35 million a year and more than $ 100 million guaranteed, you need to make this deal, especially at those times,” said Smith. “It puts me on alert. It really raised my proverbial eyebrow. I do not understand with the exceptional and exceptional NFL analysts that we have everywhere or the NFL insiders why someone could not tell us the amount of dollars guaranteed that Dak Prescott was offered. Because I have to believe that’s what this is about. Nothing else makes sense for this to continue for a year now like this. “