California plans to cut coronavirus rents and tax coupons

Two unprecedented proposals to help Californians weather the budget storm triggered by the coronavirus crisis are expected to be released on Tuesday by Democrats in the State Senate – one to help struggling tenants, the other to create a fund $ 25 billion economic stimulus by issuing long-term bonds to those willing to pay their future state income taxes.

Together, the ideas suggest that lawmakers are ready to launch groundbreaking experiments to avoid unpaid debts and deep cuts to government services that resulted from the Great Recession over a decade ago.

“We need short-term help,” Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins (D-San Diego) said in an interview with The Times on Monday. “But we have to think long term about how to do it very strategically.”

The proposals are expected to be officially released Tuesday morning in Sacramento, two days before Governor Gavin Newsom sends legislators a plan to wipe out a short-term budget deficit that could total more than $ 54 billion.

Neither the tenant assistance program nor the economic stimulus fund would have a direct effect on the state budget in the weeks and months to come. Yet lawmakers believe the two ideas could stimulate California’s shattered economy.

The unconventional effort to help tenants would ask landlords to forgive rent payments in exchange for equal-sized tax credits spread over a 10-year period starting in 2024. The tax credits would be transferable, which means the owner could sell them to an outside investor. and get cash immediately.

“This is a substantive proposal that protects those who are struggling to pay their rent and also prevents rental properties from going into foreclosure,” said Senator Steven Bradford (D-Gardena). “This fair strategy will keep people housed.”

Some local governments have already taken steps to address concerns about the eviction of tenants during the public health crisis, by promoting various rent assistance programs. Legislation pending at the State Capitol also seeks to prevent evictions during the coronavirus state of emergency, which was declared by Newsom in March and has no scheduled end date.

The exact number of tenants in difficulty is unclear. In 2018, there were 17 million tenants in California, and more than half of them were on rent.

According to the Senate’s proposal, the tenants would agree to reimburse the state for the rents and would have 10 years to do so. Some who could prove financial hardship could be forgiven the full amount – in fact, their rent would be covered by the state.

The idea will depend on the willingness of the owners of rental properties to cooperate and whether they consider long-term tax relief worth the loss of short-term rental income. Atkins said she is optimistic, arguing that homeowners profit by keeping their properties occupied.

“When you have to find a new tenant, it’s not an easy process,” she said.

The economic stabilization plan developed by the Senate Democrats in response to the COVID-19 pandemic is even more ambitious. It would offer any Californian taxpayer, from individuals to large corporations, the possibility of paying in advance a decade of income tax for a slight discount. In total, the state would offer $ 30 billion in long-term tax credits for $ 25 billion in initial cash.

Essentially, it would be a cash advance on the government’s long-term tax revenue, using the money to finance short-term economic aid programs, which could include aid to small businesses. and assistance to local governments.

“This is truly a 21st century New Deal,” said Senator Bob Hertzberg (D-Van Nuys). “We have to put money into the system.”

Taxpayers could use the vouchers to cover taxes owed over the next few years or sell them earlier to investors. This could make the documents valuable to a variety of investors, said John C. Carson Jr., president of Raymond James Financial.

“If the government issues such a guarantee that could be bought and sold on the secondary market, we expect there will be strong interest from institutions and other investors,” he said. in a press release.

By accelerating the collection of tax revenues that would otherwise be paid more slowly, the program would mean less public cash to spend on future lawmakers. Senate budget officials estimate a drop of $ 3 billion a year in disposable income from 2024 to 2033.

They do not believe that the program would affect the taxes that are constitutionally guaranteed for public schools, as the coupons would be counted as part of the annual tax revenue when collected. Such a calculation, however, could direct a larger share of actual tax revenue to schools in these years and away from other programs.

Other key issues will need to be addressed. It is likely that it will be easier to create the $ 25 billion economic stimulus fund – which should be raised over a period of up to two years – rather than figuring out the many needs of the state who should receive help and who will be excluded. A document provided to The Times by Senate Democrats offers a first set of suggestions, including retraining workers, accelerated infrastructure projects, preventing forest fires, and helping the homeless.

Atkins insisted that the priorities would be clear. “It must be linked to the economy and critical needs,” she said.

It is also unclear how the two relief proposals will play out either with Newsom or with the National Assembly. To have immediate effect, both will need to be considered in conjunction with a budget deficit plan to be approved by the Legislative Assembly by June 15. The Democrats hold a majority majority of seats in the two chambers and could, in theory, approve the two plans without a Republican. votes.

For lawmakers who were in power during the last recession or whose service began immediately after, the idea of ​​thinking outside the conventional world of government may be particularly appealing.

“You have to think differently,” said Atkins. “You have to rethink, reshape and be ready to adapt and consider new options, because the world is different. The world has been turned upside down. “