Astronomers return a new “lucky” picture of Jupiter

by May 12, 2020 world
Astronomers have produced an incredible image of glowing Jupiter using “lucky imaging technology”.

The shot is one of the sharpest observations of a huge planet that the telescope has ever conquered on Earth.

The Gemini North Telescope has taken a picture of Hawaii.

The “Lucky Imaging” technique was used to blur the ambiguous effect that occurs when looking at an object through the turbulent atmosphere of the earth.

It took several Jupiter exposures and kept only the least blurry images.

These “lucky shots” are then combined to create a clear image.

These images of Jupiter’s large red dot were taken using data collected by Hubble and the Twins Observatory. By combining observations taken at almost the same time from two different observatories, astronomers were able to determine that the dark features of the Big Red Dot are cloud holes rather than masses of dark material.NASA / ESA

Infrared imaging was also used past the turbidity and clouds we usually see at the top of Jupiter’s atmosphere.

This allowed scientists to see Jupiter’s glowing warmer areas much more clearly.

This can help scientists test deeper into the internal workings of Jupiter, such as the causes of major storms on the planet.

Jupiter is believed to have storms so powerful that they can last for decades or even centuries.

The study that produced this image was led by the University of California, Berkeley.

It included observations of Hubble and Juno spacecraft.

Michael Wong of UC Berkeley, who led the research team, said: “These images compete with the view from space.”

