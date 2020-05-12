Anthony Scaramucci transfers $ 290 million to three major hedge funds in mid-2020

After a brutal start in 2020, hedge fund manager and former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci turns to the big boys for help.

In a letter to investors obtained by The Post – to be released on Monday evening – Scaramucci told investors of his $ 9 billion fund of funds, Skybridge Capital, that he was allocating $ 290 million to three of the biggest names in the industry – Howard Marks of Oaktree Capital, Daniel Loeb of Third Point and Ray Dalio of Bridgewater – after losses of 22.5%.

Scaramucci, known as “The Mooch”, normally stays away from the multi-billion dollar fund for little names. But in light of recent losses that have resulted in redemption requests totaling 9.3% of the fund, he is changing his usual game plan, he said.

“As Mike Tyson said,” everyone has a plan until it gets hit in the face, “” said the letter. “To this end, modern portfolio theory represents the best defense against unknown strangers.”

This new reallocation forced SkyBridge to sell investments in two funds that led to a disastrous market: EJF and Hildene, the letter said. Scaramucci instead invested $ 100 million in Dalio’s Bridgewater Associates, $ 100 million in Mark’s Oaktree Capital and $ 90 million in Loeb’s Third Point.

“These big, well-known managers have built their track records by capitalizing on major market disruptions,” writes Scaramucci to its investors, “and we are delighted to add them to [our] wallet.”

Oaktree’s reported a 7% loss in late March, according to SEC reports, and Loeb’s Third Point fell 16% in the same period. Dalio’s flagship fund, meanwhile, reported a 20% hit in the first weeks of the market downturn – in contrast to the calls leading to the 2008 financial crisis that helped its fund manage 160 billion dollars, making it the largest in the world.

“It could limit buyouts to tell people that Ray Dalio is managing their money, but even Ray Dalio is no longer Ray Dalio,” said a hedge fund investor.

But Scaramucci, in a footnote, suggests that the decision is already helping.

“A number of investors have asked if they can cancel the buyouts submitted in April,” he wrote. “The answer is yes “. For your convenience, you will find attached termination documents. ”