Yankees’ Kyle Higashioka ‘cautiously optimistic’ about MLB season

Yankees wide receiver Kyle Higashioka takes Post readers behind the scenes as he tries to prepare for the 2020 season amid the coronavirus pandemic. As said to Ken Davidoff.

Hi again from central Oregon, where it’s not too bad. There are a very small number of cases of coronavirus, and people can still go out and ride bikes and other activities and stay away from each other. There is a lot of space here. You can go anywhere, even drive 15 minutes, and not be in sight of a single house within 10 miles.

For the most part, I saw no one except my wife, Alyse, and her parents. I had to drop something off at my trainer’s, so we had a socially distant conversation. I was outside on the street while he was on his porch.

I remain cautiously optimistic that we will have a baseball season. I think everyone shoots for one season. … I’m sure they’ll find a solution to all of this when it makes sense. I still really hope to play in one way or another.

Admittedly, I am not too much with the news because that can be a little depressing, especially recently. I like to take a look at it just to see how we are doing as a country in terms of fighting this stuff, I have a little tunnel vision to prepare for the season. If I lose this state of mind, I know that my preparation will go south.

From the point of view of preparation, the postponement of the action of March 12 was a little disappointing. I was probably at the highest level of preparation for the season by the time we stopped. It’s hard to replicate the shape you can get by catching arenas compared to working in games. I try to maintain some of the strength and endurance of my legs when I do my capture exercises. I often use a 20-pound weight vest under my catcher’s equipment just to add more strength, because my legs are used to carrying an extra load in this position.

Submit your questions to the Yankees here for an answer in a future mail

While I used to catch it now, so much so that I have an idea of ​​how to stay in shape during this crazy time, I took an unusual path to get here. When I first started playing baseball seriously, at 11, I was a shortstop, although I could also play second and third. I had good hands. I simply had no beach.

I joined a travel team led by John Elliott, who operates the Quakes Baseball Academy in Lake Forest, California. Two years after we arrived together, when I was 13, we ran 60 meters one day. I think it took 8.5 seconds, one of the slowest times on the team.

John was like, “Dude, you’re slow. With your skills, your tools, I think the best chance of ever making it to the major leagues is to be a catcher. They do not draw shortstop or second baseman who scores a 60 over 8 seconds. “

Capture was the last position I wanted to play. It took me a full year to overcome the fear of tips and blockages. It turned out to be the best decision I have ever made. Or I guess you could say it was the best decision that was made for me.

Stay safe and hope that the coming weeks will bring good news regarding the baseball season.