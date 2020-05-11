When Nick Saban Realized The Giants Judge Was The Head Coach Material

Joe Judge has worked with two of the greatest football coaches of all time, and one of them says he had written “head coach” all over him.

Alabama coach Nick Saban said the “Giants Huddle” podcast that when Judge was a special teams assistant for Saban’s Crimson Tide from 2009-11, he demonstrated the leadership qualities and football sense that would one day make him a head coach.

“When Joe was here, he was a young man, very bright, enthusiastic, an excellent teacher, very good player relations, had a lot of leadership qualities about him because of the example he set and the energy and enthusiasm he had on daily, “said Saban. “And he was really smart. He had a good understanding of football. So I’m not surprised that Joe has reached this point in his career and we certainly wish him luck. He has done a fantastic job here for us. “

After leaving Alabama, the judge continued to coach under the guidance of Bill Belichick, going from the special teams assistant to the special teams coordinator before becoming the last assistant to Saban and Belichick to lead an NFL team .

And with a coaching tree that has spread across all branches of college and the NFL – including, in head coach Adam Gase, in the Jets locker rooms at MetLife – Crimson Tide coach has seen the dangers of coaches modeling their style too close to their mentor. But Saban says the 38-year-old judge is too smart for that.

“I don’t think it’s really fair that when you have former assistants on your staff, they are compared to their mentors because we all have different situations,” said Saban. “We were fortunate to have established our program, to create our team, to get the type of players we wanted. When you enter a new situation, you must, # 1, be yourself, be who you are. Don’t try to be someone else and do it the way you want and get the kind of players you want. It takes time to build it. I’m not completely familiar with the Giants – when we are in college we don’t always see the NFL games on Sunday because we work … but I know Joe will do a great job. But I think that is the most important thing. Do not try to be like someone else. Be yourself.”