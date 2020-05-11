Watch Andrew Cuomo give an impression of Robert De Niro

Robert De Niro wants to play New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in a film about the coronavirus crisis. But maybe it should be the other way around.

When he appeared in Thursday’s episode of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”, Cuomo approved the cast of De Niro – and offered a fairly accurate impression of the iconic monologue “Taxi Driver” screen.

“The next press conference, when a reporter asks me a question:” Are you talking to me? “Are you talking to me?” Cuomo recited in her natural New York accent. “Oh boy, would that be a treat.”

Wednesday at the home of “The Late Show”, De Niro congratulated the politicianManaging the public health emergency, telling Colbert, “He’s doing a great job. It does what every president should do. “

Suffice it to say that the feeling is mutual: when Colbert later informed Cuomo that the actor “Irishman” had proposed in the show to represent him in a project on the theme of the pandemic, the governor was happy, qualifying De Niro of “genius”.

“I’m a big fan of De Niro. He’s just phenomenal, ”said Cuomo. “The breadth of his abilities – just look at all the roles he has played. He can do it all, right?”

In case anyone doubts his sincerity, Cuomo has listed some of his favorite De Niro movies, including “The Deer Hunter” from 1979, “Cape Fear” from 1991 and, of course, “Taxi Driver” from 1976.

The governor was however surprised to learn that Brad Pitt had already locked the role of Dr. Anthony Fauci. Apparently, he missed the last virtual episode of “Saturday Night Live”, which saw the star of “Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood” pretending to be the infectious disease expert in his cold opening.

Cuomo has been on talk shows for the past few weeks, discussing serious issues, such as his goals to contain the COVID-19 epidemic, as well as lighter fares, including the recent #Cuomosexual thirst for the Internet for he and his brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo.

Earlier in Thursday’s Late Show segment, Cuomo reflected on how his late father, former New York governor Mario Cuomo, inspired him in difficult times.

“My father has always been representative of our best self,” he said. “If our best angels needed a spokesperson, they would hire my father. … I always hear my father everyday. Her voice is always in my head and her love is always in my heart. “