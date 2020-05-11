The UFC continued despite the positive results of COVID-19. Do other sports?

NBA commissioner Adam Silver was on a conference call with representatives from the league’s players’ association to discuss the restart of the season. His position on an issue was clear.

If the NBA were to resume play, it would commit to staying the course even in the face of a positive COVID-19 test, or, depending on the circumstances, even a few of them.

He did not know at the time that the manager of another large sports company was already facing similar circumstances.

A UFC fighter and two of his cornermen tested positive before Saturday’s à la carte event in Jacksonville. A few hours later, when the situation became known to the public, many people assumed that the show would not continue. After all, the NBA immediately shut down in March, when Utah Rudy Gobert’s jazz center became the first of its players to be positive.

A zero tolerance policy is understandable yesterday and today, but what Silver and UFC president Dana White have achieved is that there is probably no realistic path for the return of a major sports competition if that’s the benchmark.

Even if the leagues create a “bubble”, as the UFC did this week in Jacksonville when it took control of a hotel, tested everyone during registration and organized all the events in a adjacent arena, chances are someone is positive, especially when some people are asymptomatic, like Ronaldo “Jacre” Souza and its cornermen were.

Without a vaccine, the question is not whether someone will be positive, it is what the plan is when someone does.

This is something that Silver is said to have discussed with MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, and an issue that Silver discussed with player representatives about Friday: quite simply, the resumption of the season will not work if it is to be postponed indefinitely when a player or staff member is positive. If and when this happens, the player or staff member will be removed, quarantined off site and tested before they can eventually return.

UFC 249 was to be a 12-fight card featuring 24 fighters and their respective cornermen. If it was an NBA playoff game with two teams of 12 players and coaches, Souza and his cornermen would be the equivalent of a bench warmer and two advanced screeners tested positive.

Would the NBA remove these people and continue the series, or would it close?

The answer for the NBA, like the UFC, seems easy in these circumstances. The biggest question is, what would happen if the positive tests belonged to LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard and Giannis Antetokounmpo?

The Lakers ‘LeBron James, on the left, rides the Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard on Christmas Day at the Staples Center. (Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images)

UFC 249 was able to continue because no one on the a la carte was positive, but what would have happened if champions Tony Ferguson and Henry Cejudo had COVID-19? It is hard to imagine that the event would have continued.

There are so many questions that teams and leagues have never been forced to answer as they try to travel the difficult road home.

What is an acceptable number of positive tests to keep the leagues playing? Is it the number of positive tests that counts as much as the number that is positive?

White said that the way the UFC reacted – removing the men from the host hotel and treating them off-site while preparations continued – could provide a plan for sports leagues wishing to return.

What he feels that way is not a surprise. It was his call to continue. The UFC is slated to hold additional combat cards in Jacksonville on Wednesday and Saturday. White said he never expected that the more than 1,100 tests the company planned to administer over 10 days would all be negative. “Someone will come back positive,” he said.

“The system we put in place worked. The way this week has gone will improve. The longer it lasts, the better the test technology will be and the faster it will go. ”

For White and UFC, that’s enough.

Whether it is for other sports will be determined very soon.