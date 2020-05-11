“The Last Dance”, episodes 7 and 8: NBA players share their reactions

ESPN’s The Last Dance documentary series about Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls Championship final in the 1997-1998 season continued on Sunday with episodes 7 and 8.

The 10-part series, which features unreleased video footage of Jordan’s tenure with the Bulls in the midst of one of the greatest dynasties in sport history, ends on May 17.

Episode 7 started with Michael Jordan talking about the profound impact his father James had on his life. Jordan talks about the anguish he felt when his father disappeared before his body was found in a stream on August 13, 1993. Two men were then convicted of killing James Jordan.

“One of the things he always taught me is to take a negative and turn it into a positive,” said Michael Jordan. “So I started looking the other way, and it helped me get through.”

The documentary then revolved around Jordan’s decision to withdraw from basketball in October 1993.

Cryed that day. 9 years. I just couldn’t believe it – LeBron James (@KingJames) May 11, 2020

I will never forget when MJ retired this first time. – 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) May 11, 2020

Jordan surprised the sports world by deciding to pursue a baseball career after his retirement from basketball. In his last conversation with his father, Jordan said he told him he wanted to get out of basketball and play baseball. His father encouraged him to follow his new dream.

I would have loved to watch MJ train and play baseball! – Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) May 11, 2020

Could you imagine if the best of any sport simply stopped and went to play another professional sport at its peak ?! SENSATIONAL!!! – 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) May 11, 2020

Jordan said he didn’t care if his critics thought he would never go anywhere in baseball.

MJ’s idea to hit the reset button – keep relentlessly being the best in another major sport. – Kevin Love (@kevinlove) May 11, 2020

MJ hit a Home Run. It still looks wild – Malcolm Miller (@ MalcMili13) May 11, 2020

People forget to “fail” 6-7 times out of 10 is the elite of baseball – Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) May 11, 2020

Jordan’s intensity and competitiveness on the pitch wasn’t just for games. He drove hard with his teammates during training, especially after poor performance in games.

“My mindset was to go out and win at all costs,” said Jordan. “If you don’t want to live this regimented mentality, then you don’t need to be by my side because I’m going to make a fool of myself until you’re on the same level with me. And if you don’t get on the same level, then it’s going to be hell for you. “

Former Bulls teammate Will Purdue said that Jordan “sometimes crossed the finish line” but was “hell of a teammate”.

I waited to see this Jordan – Richaun Holmes (@ Rich_Holmes22) May 11, 2020

Man I need another straight workout documentary 😂 – Richaun Holmes (@ Rich_Holmes22) May 11, 2020

Without Jordan, Scottie Pippen emerged as the Bulls’ field leader during the 1993-1994 season. Pippen, however, damaged his reputation with his teammates at the end of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinal against the New York Knicks. With the match tied with 1.8 seconds remaining, coach Phil Jackson decided to give Toni Kukoc the last shot. Pippen, annoyed by Jackson’s decision, got on the bench before Kukoc made the winning move. Instead of celebrating, the Bulls are stunned by Pippen’s actions.

“He will also come back to haunt him at some point in a conversation,” said Jordan. “Pippen knows better than that.”

Scottie was at a completely different time lol – Richaun Holmes (@ Rich_Holmes22) May 11, 2020

Mannnnnnnn the end of episode 7. You see why it is part of the last 3 minutes !!!!! GOAT!!! – 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) May 11, 2020

Episode 8 begins with an overview of the intense rivalries that Jordan has had against certain players, including B.J. Armstrong of Charlotte and LaBradford Smith of Washington. Jordan’s competitiveness was one of the reasons the teams feared him.

Mj is a competitive psychopath !! He plays smooth R&B the night before smoking a cigar … then will tear your heart out in the field and hold it and show it to the world like Thanos.🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 – 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) May 11, 2020

MJ was different 🙏🏿 – _cd13 (@ cheick_diallo13) May 11, 2020

In today’s NBA, these are low-scoring games. 90 point games. And Jordan scores 30 … – Malcolm Miller (@ MalcMili13) May 11, 2020

Jordan’s decision to return to the Bulls quickly made him the center of attention in the sports world. Jordan quickly picked up speed, scoring 55 points against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden in his fifth game only.

Man has nothing to do with Madison Square Garden! 🏟 – LeBron James (@KingJames) May 11, 2020

After the Bulls’ loss to Orlando Magic in game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, Jordan decided to change his jersey number from 45 to 23. Number 23 has been withdrawn by the team, but it doesn didn’t stop Jordan from withdrawing his old number. He dominated in game 2, but the Bulls ended up losing to Horace Grant and the Magic in six games.

Damn the lost (rusty) streak, MJ so cold that he went from 45 to 23 from match 1 to match 2 in the playoffs! Haha. It’s legendary! #Living legend – LeBron James (@KingJames) May 11, 2020