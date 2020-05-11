Tales of Michael Jordan Dome, designed for the filming of “ Space Jam ”

Playing with a university championship team in her first year was a big thrill for Kris Johnson. But that experience has turned pale compared to the post-season summer he spent at Burbank playing with the great Michael Jordan basketball.

It’s a memory that makes his voice tremble with excitement 25 years later.

Johnson, a former professional basketball player who is currently a businessman, was a member of the UCLA basketball team that won the NCAA tournament in 1995. The team was treated as a sports royalty , with invitations to the White House and gala events like the premiere of the Will Smith-Martin Lawrence action hit “Bad Boys”.

But 19-year-old Johnson really panicked when a call came to the UCLA basketball office. “They said,” Michael Jordan is shooting a movie in town, and he wants us all to come to Warner Bros. studios to play and practice. “”

The film was “Space Jam”, the live / animated comedy that would combine big basketball with the cartoon icon Bugs Bunny.

“I loved Mike,” said Johnson. He knew that Jordan was a fan of his father, the former UCLA Marques Johnson star. “He had his poster on his wall at the university.”

He remembers the first day he visited Warner Bros. and was escorted to this “gigantic tent. It looked like something you would see in area 51. When I entered, there was this really bright light that struck me. “Moments later, he was introduced to Jordan’s trainer, Tim Grover.

Inside, there was a large basketball court, featured in the latest episode of Jordan’s ESPN retrospective, “The Last Dance”. “They imported the Long Beach State University court.” Over the entire length of the facility, there was “a whole range of strength and lifting machines.” There was also a large living room with an L-shaped sofa and large fluffy pillows; a putting green; a boxing gear bag; a refrigerator; a game table; and huge speakers playing music.

1995 UCLA NCAA Championship team members – Coach Jim Harrick, left, Kris Johnson, Toby Bailey, Charles O’Bannon, Tyus Edney and Ed O’Bannon – at Pauley Hall. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

“I thought,” It’s going to be a great summer, “said Johnson. “There was just that atmosphere, that energy that you were somewhere special. When the doors opened and the light came on, you looked up because you didn’t know if it would be Will Smith or Bill Murray or Angela Bassett or Grant Hill or Patrick Ewing or Reggie Miller. “

On that first day, Johnson remembered being so dazzled that he, teammate Charles O’Bannon and a few others couldn’t stop laughing. After about 30 minutes, he said, “the light went on and all of these people started to enter. About 20 people. I had no idea who they were, maybe publicists, studio people. Then Michael’s security guys came in. Then, like Moses parting from the Red Sea, he entered MJ. Six-six, 210 pounds, looking like the absolute god of basketball that he is. “

The star had just finished filming the day and was dressed in street basketball. “He had personalized Michael Jordan shoes that you or I had never seen before and they will never sell. He was wearing shorts and a full-cut T-shirt, paid for. Her look was incredible. ”

“Me and Charles, we just looked at each other. We are almost adult men and we just started laughing. Like “Oh, my God, HE IS HERE!” I didn’t want to watch it. Charles did not want to look at him. “

The players ended up settling. “Once you break the ice with Mike, you realize that he is like you,” said Johnson. “He likes competition, he likes games. He even gave me a pair of his Air Jordans in patent leather. He put them back to me. He was really uplifting for me, took me under his wing, gave me a lot of confidence not only in basketball but in everything I did. And when you touch greatness, you always want to reach that standard. “

Johnson had left a season in which he was injured and gained a lot of weight, reaching approximately 275 pounds.

When he started playing the Jordan Dome, he had dropped to 215 pounds. “Michael taught me to transition to the perimeter, the pick and roll. When we played there were 10 guys on the field, nine NBA players and Kris. I had to constantly show my worth, constantly playing at a high level.

“And Michael was no different from playing with Scottie Pippen. Michael is very hard on you, and if you don’t have the mental strength to deal with it, you will break yourself, as a player and as a person. It takes a strong person to deal with Mike. He entered my [expletive]. It wasn’t, “Oh, you’re Marques’ kid.” Oh, you’re just a second year student at UCLA. ”

In honor of The Last Dance, let’s take a look at some of Michael Jordan’s wildest stories. First of all, one of the hottest tickets in Hollywood … the Jordan Dome. pic.twitter.com/L5KBOA4L2O – Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 18, 2020

Back then, Jordan was trying to get back into basketball shape, preparing for the next NBA season after taking a year and a half to play baseball. There was a method for playing with college students.

Johnson said, “What Michael wanted to do this summer was to train and expand his game. It was a great situation for him. He can feed and bring a college kid and tap into that side of his brain that doesn’t slap Steve Kerr in practice and be a little nicer and talk to you and coach you. “

Jordan set up sudden death situations in which he relied on Johnson to pull the potential winning shot from the corner. “He would pass the ball to me and, I’m going to tell you the truth, ask my father or anyone else who was there, I would hit that more than not.” Nothing made Michael happier. He would love me when I hit that blow.

“If I missed him, he wouldn’t speak to me for a few minutes,” he added with a laugh.

What Johnson now calls a master class had a major impact on his second season performances. After shedding the weight he gained in his first year of injury, he went from “despicable numbers” to an average of 12.5 points and five rebounds per game. He became the top UCLA conference scorer and had two games where he scored 30 points.

Johnson’s father often accompanied his son to the Jordan Dome.

“We would get there early before the pros, and there would be a casual three-on-three game just to warm up,” said Marques Johnson. “I was 40 years old at the time, so I participated in the games from time to time. Different people would be there. Dean cain [then starring in the ABC series “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman”] would be there on a regular basis.

“That day, I dove very casually to finish the game point, and Michael just let me have it, in a good mood. “Come on, old man … Don’t try to dive here.” I said to Mike, “Look, man, whatever I do, you had my poster on the wall at the university, so I must have done something good.” He just blushed and became red and said, “You got me on it, man. Of course I did. You got me on it.”

“It was just a great atmosphere,” added Johnson. “And we all knew what it was all about. It was Michael’s Jordan Dome. We were just lucky to be part of it all. All you had to do was look around and see all the celebrities and star players on the ground to realize that this was no ordinary summer race. It was one of those unique experiences in life. “