Sports Day: Dodgers Sandy Koufax Launches Hit

Before a crowd of 55,530 on Saturday night for Ladies Night at Dodger Stadium, Sandy Koufax threw the second of four non-hitters to date in 1963, beating the San Francisco Giants 8-0.

Koufax had a perfect game in the eighth inning but lost it when he pulled wide receiver Ed Bailey with a withdrawal. The Dodgers’ left-hander struck out four and also walked against batter Willie McCovey in the ninth.

“It’s too bad I accompanied these two guys, but it’s still my biggest thrill,” said Koufax. He would crown this by presenting a perfect match on September 9, 1965 against the Chicago Cubs.

Here is an overview of the memorable matches and exceptional sports performances on this date:

1918 – Exterminator, a 30-1 led by Willie Knapp, lost the lead but regained it to win the 44th Kentucky Derby in length over Escoba in 2: 10.80. The chestnut gelding pays $ 61.20 and is elected horse of the year. It should be noted that America is still at war and potatoes are being planted on the ground at Churchill Downs to help the Red Cross.

1919 – Washington Senators Walter Johnson throws 12 scoreless innings in a duel with New York Yankees Jack Quinn at the New York Polo Grounds. The Big Train only allows two hits and removes 28 hitters in a row. Football star George Halas, the future coach and owner of the Chicago Bears, defeats the leaders for the Yankees and goes 0 for 5, withdrawing twice.

1923 – Pete Schneider, 27, of the Vernon Tigers of the Pacific Coast League, hits five home runs, including two Grand Slam tournaments, and a brace that nearly crosses the fence to make 14 points in a 35-11 loss on the Salt Lake City Bees. The Tigers, based in a suburb of Los Angeles County, would later become the Hollywood Stars of the PCL.

1968 – The Montreal Canadiens win the Stanley Cup by completing a four-game sweep against the St. Louis Blues with a 3-2 victory. The four games are determined by a single goal, the winners scored by Yvan Cournoyer, Serge Savard, Bobby Rousseau and Jean-Claude Tremblay. This is the eighth and final Stanley Cup championship for coach Toe Blake.

1994 – Phoenix, down 104-84 with 10 minutes remaining, returns to force extra time and beats Houston 124-117, giving the Suns a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference semifinals. The Suns enter the fourth quarter 18 points behind but keep the Rockets eight points behind during the quarter. Danny Ainge hits a three-point jumper with 1:08 left which forces the extra period.

2001 – Vince Carter scores 34 of his 50 points in the first half and ties an NBA playoff record with nine three points to lead the Toronto Raptors to a 102-78 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. Allen Iverson scores 23 for the 76ers, who shoot 35% of the field but recover and win the series in seven games.

2005 – New York State Sports Commission Suspends Boxer James Toney For 90 Days, Fined $ 10,000 After Being Tested For Illegal Substance After Unanimous Fight April 30 for the title with John Ruiz at Madison Square Garden. The commission changes the outcome of the fight into a non-decision.

2009 – Cleveland made it an NBA record with eight consecutive double-digit playoff wins with an 84-74 win over the Atlanta Hawks to advance to the Eastern Conference finals. The Cavaliers are the second team to sweep the first two rounds of the playoffs since the NBA expanded the first round to a best of seven format in 2003.

2016 – Max Scherzer knocked out 20 hitters, tying the record for a nine innings match, when he placed the Washington Nationals ahead of the Detroit Tigers 3-2. Scherzer misses a chance to break the mark against his former team when James McCann moves into third place for the final. Scherzer joins Roger Clemens (twice), Kerry Wood and Randy Johnson as the only pitchers to have 20 strikeouts in nine innings.

Sources: The Times, Associated Press