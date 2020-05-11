Reggie Bush: Relaxed NIL rules would have changed lives

Reggie Bush was a star among the stars of USC.

It’s safe to say that the college for the Heisman Trophy winner and several of his teammates would have been very different if the NCAA had relaxed its rules on athletes benefiting from the use of their names, images and likenesses, a movement that the organization should make in the near future.

“It wouldn’t be just me,” said Bush. said to the Athletic in an interview published Sunday. “We have had [Matt] Leinart, LenDale [White] and so many great players on our team who were so big at the college level who could probably have won hundreds of thousands of dollars. It would have changed lives not only for them but also for their families.

“Their families struggle while the universities make money for them. Most of their families barely succeed. For many of them, this game is a better way of life. For me, losing a game or even a game was like feeling a little closer to being beaten again. “

As Trojans won championships and hung out with celebrities, Bush told Athletic, he was often unable to buy basic items like food and gas.

The NCAA later determined that Bush had received improper benefits while playing for USC. The organization imposed harsh sanctions on the university, which had to dissociate from one of its most famous athletes.

Former USC ball carrier Reggie Bush is now a university football analyst for Fox Sports. (Meg Oliphant / Getty Images)

Now the NCAA is expected to adopt new rules by January 2021 that would allow university athletes to receive compensation for third-party endorsements, influence from social media, and personal appearances such as autograph signatures.

None of this will change what Bush went through during and after his time with the Trojans. And although it is “still not over” that others involved in USC athletics must have suffered because of him, Bush told Athletic that he was pleased that the future athletes would benefit from his experiences.

“I agree with what happened to me because it had to happen to me so that we could get to this point,” said Bush, who is a university football analyst for Fox Sports. “Children will no longer be told that they cannot make money with their name while their school makes millions. Thousands of children will now be able to earn money by name and likeness, be able to support their families who need help, and have a little extra money to even be able to eat good healthy food. on the table and pay their bills. “