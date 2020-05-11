Passengers on NYC-subsidized East River ferry service plummets

The number of passengers on the East River ferry service, signed by Mayor Bill de Blasio, is sinking quickly thanks to coronavirus – the number of passengers having dropped by 80%, according to figures obtained by The Post.

“Sometimes I see three people on the boat – the captain and two crew members,” said a sailor who watches the daily pickups and landings at the Brooklyn wharf at Red Hook which is part of the New York City Ferry Service, which is run by Hornblower.

New data shows that only 19,851 passengers used the heavily subsidized service in the last week of April, or 2,836 passengers per day on its six current routes.

This is a decrease from 97,256 for the last week of April 2019.

The city is paying private operator Hornblower $ 52.95 million to provide the service.

All current routes have stops at Wall Street / South Street Pier 11, and a Post visit one morning last week found few passengers disembarking ferries between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m.

The medical staff are among those who still use the service.

The government foreclosure order, Andrew Cuomo, issued in March, prohibits all workers, except essential workers, from leaving their homes to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, and this order has caused a dramatic drop in all forms of public transport users.

Ferry service from Staten Island to and from Manhattan dropped 70% after the lockdown was imposed.



A few people disembark from New York ferries arriving at Pier 11 in Lower Manhattan Gregory P. Mango

New York subway and bus traffic has also largely disappeared.

The Red Hook navigator said it was typical to see only two passengers boarding or leaving Hornblower service these days. The maximum he saw is seven.

According to the new data, the South Brooklyn route of the ferry service, which includes the Red Hook stop, reported 1,928 runners in the last week of April, a paltry 275 per day. In the same week of last year, 9,535 passengers used the service.

Weekly ridership is also terrible on other roads:

-On the East River route, the number of users has increased from 46,241 last year to 7,480 now.

-On the Rockaway road, it went down from 8,878 to 2,502.

-On the Astoria road, the number increased from 15,705 to 3,404.

-The Soundview road saw the number of users go from 10,274 to 2,682.

-The Lower East department saw the number of weekly users plunge from 6,623 to 1,855.

Critics have complained that the New York ferry service is heavily subsidized.

Last year, the Blasio administration also spent $ 82 million to buy 19 ferries for the service.

Passengers on the ferry service are also affluent – earning $ 100,000 and $ 150,000 a year on average, according to polls from The City’s Economic Development Corporation obtained by The Post. This means that high income cyclists benefit mainly from the high taxpayer subsidy.

But the city councilor who chairs the investigation committee said the ferry service could not be blamed for the decline in passenger numbers during the pandemic.

“It would be unfair to judge the value of the ferry service on how it operates during the lockout. I prefer the ferry service as an alternative. The more, the happier, “said Bronx Advisor Ritchie Torres.

Torres said that before the pandemic, he argued that there should be variable prices for the ferry service based on income.

De Blasio has championed the East River ferry service as a welcome transit alternative.

City officials said the service was cut during the pandemic to accommodate the drop in passenger numbers.

“We are currently offering a reduced service across the entire system. We offer about 37% less than standard spring service, ”said Chris Singleton, spokesperson for Economic Development Corp. of the city, the agency that oversees the ferry service.

“We operate our smallest, most fuel-efficient vessels with this reduced schedule, and we continue to maintain an exceptionally high cleaning standard for these vessels,” he said.