Outdoor dining could be key to reopening New York restaurants

Outdoor dining can be key to the Big Apple post-quarantine scene, industry insiders say.

Social distancing rules mean that restaurants could be forced to reopen with 50% fewer customers, as guests will need to be seated at least six feet apart. While this can be a big problem for restaurants used to packing tables together, it is an opportunity for large facilities.

That’s why Aristotle “Telly” Hatzigeorgiou, owner of Clinton Hall’s food courts and beer gardens scattered across Brooklyn, the Bronx and Manhattan, plans to move forward with his new 6,000 square foot location in Empire Outlets on Staten Island this summer – once the city gives it permission to complete construction.

“The outdoor space will be really important,” says Hatzigeorgiou. On Staten Island, 4,000 square feet are outdoors.

Clinton Hall is also doubling the security of its other sites, including branded masks, disposable or digital menus, hand sanitizers and pulse oximeters, he said.

Restaurateurs who don’t have access to outdoor seats like Hatzigeorgiou cross their fingers for mayor Bill de Blasio to help them by keeping more streets closed to cars and allowing them to place tables on the sidewalk – or even in the street.

“It is extremely important that restaurants have outdoor space to make up for the reductions inside,” said Andrew Rigie, executive director of the New York City Hospitality Alliance, and member of the state’s advisory committee on how to reopen the restaurant trade.

“Restaurants that bring their tables and chairs to the street would also restore energy and vitality to New York, and that will be important for returning to a new normal.”

Columbus Avenue on the Upper West Side is a great example of a restaurant-friendly street that could benefit from more outdoor seating, says industry consultant Donny Evans.

“Restaurants need all the help they can get,” says Evans. “The weather will improve. People will naturally want to sit outside. And people think the virus is not doing well outside. “

“They should do it.” It is obvious, “he adds.

De Blasio said last week that the idea of ​​expanding the outdoor seating was “an interesting promising possibility,” but made no promises.

Of course, restaurants can’t reopen until Governor Andrew Cuomo agrees – and this will only happen if and when the state meets certain requirements, such as having the death rate drop for 14 consecutive days.

There are other barriers to reopening, including hiring waiters – many of whom will make more money by increasing unemployment benefits than serving fewer customers and reporting tips less at home.

Despite the obstacles, the restaurateurs have considered the possibility of a revival, and they are considering masked hostesses who will take the names of the customers – as well as their temperatures. “The aerial kisses will be replaced by infrared thermometers pressed against your cheek or forehead,” says Evans.

Even the music will be different, say insiders. “Expect faster tempos, which will speed meals up for faster turnaround time,” says Australian restaurateur Barry Dry of two Hole in the Wall restaurants.

Chef Daniel Boulud sees the menus designed on paper as souvenirs that customers can take home – or accessible digitally on mobile phones.

Chef Daniel Humm of Eleven Madison Park sees everything becoming disposable – from cutlery to chair covers – and waiters place food at waiting stations rather than tables to limit human contact.

“People will be so happy to come back,” says Humm. “There are so many people cooking at home now – I think some of them will be done cooking at home when it’s done.”

Meanwhile, the reopening is a double-edged sword. If there are not enough people, restaurants that reopen may have to close; even if demand is strong, the economy will be difficult.

“Outside you can take more tables, but that won’t change the financials,” says Evans. “The only thing that will make a change is when people feel safe when they go to restaurants – hopefully by next winter.” I think it will take that long for all of this to happen. “