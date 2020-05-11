On television Monday: “Bakeaway: Martha Stewart”; coronavirus

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times made temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time television schedule is on hiatus, but is available online here: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
The voice The first nine are efficient. (N) 8 p.m. NBC
Which line is it anyway? Cedric the Entertainer and Gary Anthony Williams are the guests. (N) 8 p.m. CW
The Bachelor presents: listen to your heart (N) 8 p.m. ABC
9-1-1 In the season finale, first responders are desperately trying to save as many lives as possible following a colossal train derailment. Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Kenneth Choi and Aisha Hinds star. 8 p.m. Fox
Asian Americans This new five-part documentary series examines the important role that Asian Americans have played in shaping American history and identity, starting with the first wave of Asian immigrants in the 1850s. 20 h KOCE
Roswell, New Mexico After discovering a surprising link with their past, Michael and Isobel (Michael Vlamis, Lily Cowles) learn a painful truth. Tyler Blackburn, Michael Trevino and Justina Adorno also play the lead role in this new episode. 9 p.m. CW
Camp Bakeaway with Martha Stewart This new four-episode contest brings together six home bakers in the great outdoors, where they try to hone their skills under the watchful eye of Martha Stewart and camp counselors, Carla Hall and Dan Langan. 9 p.m. Food network
The world according to Jeff Goldblum The first in this new series takes a look at the multi-billion dollar sports shoe industry. A second new episode focuses on the pools. (N) 9 p.m. and 9:40 p.m. National Geographic
Songland Unknown songwriters present original material to Julia Michaels. (N) 10 p.m. NBC
The baker and the beauty When Noa and Daniel’s relationship (Victor Rasuk, Nathalie Kelley) becomes public, all attention creates tensions. Lewis (Dan Bucatinsky) also has a proposal for Vanessa (Michelle Veintimilla). Belissa Escobedo also plays in this new episode. 10.00 p.m.
Independent lens In the new episode “Rewind”, a video footage of a suburban family reveals a secret that disrupts their seemingly perfect world, leading to a media storm and a high-profile legal battle. 10:00 p.m. KOCE
Horror show (N) 10 p.m. AMC
Amy Schumer learns to cook Amy Schumer and her husband Chris Fischer, a professional chef, prepare comfort food while taking social distance in this new light series that the couple turned. Each of the eight scheduled episodes will focus on a theme, starting with “breakfast time and late evening meals”. 10:03 p.m. Food Network
SPECIAL
Rise Up New York: Robin Hood Relief Benefit A virtual telethon with musicians, actors, conductors and others from New York City raises awareness and raises funds to help New Yorkers whose lives have been affected by COVID-19. 4 p.m. CNBC
DNA testing: the promise and the peril Scott Wapner (“Fast Money Halftime Report”) explores the meteoric rise and recent decline in direct-to-consumer DNA testing, an industry that was virtually unknown 20 years ago. 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. CNBC
The price is right at night with RuPaul (N) 8 p.m. CBS
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus update (N) 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. CW
Pandemic: what you need to know Midi ABC
Coronavirus crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox
TALK SHOWS
CBS this morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7:00 a.m.KTLA
Hello america Luke Combs plays. (N) 7:00 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Living with Kelly and Ryan Daniel Radcliffe. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
View (N) 10:00 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Wendy Williams’ show Michael Yo. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The speech Brandy plays; Bret Michaels. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The truth Jay Ellis and Paula Bryant-Ellis; Lisa Vidal. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show Jim Carrey; James Marsden; Ben Schwartz; Coyote Peterson. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres room Ellie Kemper. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The doctors A heroic mom; eat healthy on a limited budget; a scam; CBD vending machines in convenience stores. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Unlike Bonnie Erbé Representative Val Demings (D-Fla.). (N) 6 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 hr KLCS
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Central comedy
Conan Andy Daly. (N) 11 p.m. SCT
Tonight’s show with Jimmy Fallon Seth MacFarlane; David Chang; Lady Antebellum plays. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The late show with Stephen Colbert Jake Tapper; Tame Impala plays. (N) 11.35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:06 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show with James Corden Nicholas Hoult; Lior Suchard; Sam Fischer plays. (N) 00:37 KCBS
Late at night with Seth Meyers Tina Fey; author C Pam Zhang. (N) 00.37 KNBC
A little late with Lilly Singh Terry Crews. 1 h 38 KNBC
MOVIES
Keep the faith (2000) 8:35 a.m. Cinemax
Snatch (2000) 9:47 a.m. Starz; 8:43 p.m. Starz
Traitor (2008) 10 a.m. Showtime
Don Jon’s addiction (2013) 11:32 a.m. Starz
Top hat (1935) 1 p.m. TCM
The Karate Kid (1984) 2:30 p.m. AMC
Impossible mission – Ghost Protocol (2011) 3 p.m. FX
Born to dance (1936) 3 p.m. TCM
Elysium (2013) 3 p.m. TNT
Looper (2012) 4 p.m. Syfy
Ice Age (2002) 5 p.m. Free form
Kelly’s heroes (1970) 5 p.m. Sundance
No card on my listens (1979) 5 p.m. TCM; 7:45 p.m. TCM
Wife (2017) 5:26 p.m.
Roxanne (1987) 6.10 p.m. Epix
Stormy weather (1943) 6:15 p.m. TCM
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 7 p.m. Free form
Beetlejuice (1988) 8 p.m. AMC
Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) 8 p.m. Ovation
The legend of Bagger Vance (2000) 8 p.m. TMC
Shrek (2001) 9 p.m. Free form
Narc (2002) 9:40 p.m. Cinemax
Trumbo (2015) 10:10 p.m. TMC
Yankee Doodle Dandy (1942) 10:30 p.m. TCM
Predator (1987) 10:33 p.m. Bis
Peanut butter hawk (2019) 11 p.m. Epix
Biloxi Blues (1988) 11:30 p.m. Cinemax
Source —–> https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/tv/story/2020-05-10/whats-on-tv-monday-bakeaway-martha-stewart-coronavirus