On television Monday: “Bakeaway: Martha Stewart”; coronavirus

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times made temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time television schedule is on hiatus, but is available online here: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The voice The first nine are efficient. (N) 8 p.m. NBC

Which line is it anyway? Cedric the Entertainer and Gary Anthony Williams are the guests. (N) 8 p.m. CW

The Bachelor presents: listen to your heart (N) 8 p.m. ABC

9-1-1 In the season finale, first responders are desperately trying to save as many lives as possible following a colossal train derailment. Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Kenneth Choi and Aisha Hinds star. 8 p.m. Fox

Asian Americans This new five-part documentary series examines the important role that Asian Americans have played in shaping American history and identity, starting with the first wave of Asian immigrants in the 1850s. 20 h KOCE

Roswell, New Mexico After discovering a surprising link with their past, Michael and Isobel (Michael Vlamis, Lily Cowles) learn a painful truth. Tyler Blackburn, Michael Trevino and Justina Adorno also play the lead role in this new episode. 9 p.m. CW

Camp Bakeaway with Martha Stewart This new four-episode contest brings together six home bakers in the great outdoors, where they try to hone their skills under the watchful eye of Martha Stewart and camp counselors, Carla Hall and Dan Langan. 9 p.m. Food network

The world according to Jeff Goldblum The first in this new series takes a look at the multi-billion dollar sports shoe industry. A second new episode focuses on the pools. (N) 9 p.m. and 9:40 p.m. National Geographic

Songland Unknown songwriters present original material to Julia Michaels. (N) 10 p.m. NBC

The baker and the beauty When Noa and Daniel’s relationship (Victor Rasuk, Nathalie Kelley) becomes public, all attention creates tensions. Lewis (Dan Bucatinsky) also has a proposal for Vanessa (Michelle Veintimilla). Belissa Escobedo also plays in this new episode. 10.00 p.m.

Independent lens In the new episode “Rewind”, a video footage of a suburban family reveals a secret that disrupts their seemingly perfect world, leading to a media storm and a high-profile legal battle. 10:00 p.m. KOCE

Horror show (N) 10 p.m. AMC

Amy Schumer learns to cook Amy Schumer and her husband Chris Fischer, a professional chef, prepare comfort food while taking social distance in this new light series that the couple turned. Each of the eight scheduled episodes will focus on a theme, starting with “breakfast time and late evening meals”. 10:03 p.m. Food Network

SPECIAL

Rise Up New York: Robin Hood Relief Benefit A virtual telethon with musicians, actors, conductors and others from New York City raises awareness and raises funds to help New Yorkers whose lives have been affected by COVID-19. 4 p.m. CNBC

DNA testing: the promise and the peril Scott Wapner (“Fast Money Halftime Report”) explores the meteoric rise and recent decline in direct-to-consumer DNA testing, an industry that was virtually unknown 20 years ago. 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. CNBC

The price is right at night with RuPaul (N) 8 p.m. CBS

CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus update (N) 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. CW

Pandemic: what you need to know Midi ABC

Coronavirus crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox

TALK SHOWS

CBS this morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7:00 a.m.KTLA

Hello america Luke Combs plays. (N) 7:00 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Living with Kelly and Ryan Daniel Radcliffe. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

View (N) 10:00 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Wendy Williams’ show Michael Yo. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The speech Brandy plays; Bret Michaels. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The truth Jay Ellis and Paula Bryant-Ellis; Lisa Vidal. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Jim Carrey; James Marsden; Ben Schwartz; Coyote Peterson. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres room Ellie Kemper. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The doctors A heroic mom; eat healthy on a limited budget; a scam; CBD vending machines in convenience stores. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Unlike Bonnie Erbé Representative Val Demings (D-Fla.). (N) 6 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 hr KLCS

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Central comedy

Conan Andy Daly. (N) 11 p.m. SCT

Tonight’s show with Jimmy Fallon Seth MacFarlane; David Chang; Lady Antebellum plays. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The late show with Stephen Colbert Jake Tapper; Tame Impala plays. (N) 11.35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show with James Corden Nicholas Hoult; Lior Suchard; Sam Fischer plays. (N) 00:37 KCBS

Late at night with Seth Meyers Tina Fey; author C Pam Zhang. (N) 00.37 KNBC

A little late with Lilly Singh Terry Crews. 1 h 38 KNBC

MOVIES

Keep the faith (2000) 8:35 a.m. Cinemax

Snatch (2000) 9:47 a.m. Starz; 8:43 p.m. Starz

Traitor (2008) 10 a.m. Showtime

Don Jon’s addiction (2013) 11:32 a.m. Starz

Top hat (1935) 1 p.m. TCM

The Karate Kid (1984) 2:30 p.m. AMC

Impossible mission – Ghost Protocol (2011) 3 p.m. FX

Born to dance (1936) 3 p.m. TCM

Elysium (2013) 3 p.m. TNT

Looper (2012) 4 p.m. Syfy

Ice Age (2002) 5 p.m. Free form

Kelly’s heroes (1970) 5 p.m. Sundance

No card on my listens (1979) 5 p.m. TCM; 7:45 p.m. TCM

Wife (2017) 5:26 p.m.

Roxanne (1987) 6.10 p.m. Epix

Stormy weather (1943) 6:15 p.m. TCM

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 7 p.m. Free form

Beetlejuice (1988) 8 p.m. AMC

Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) 8 p.m. Ovation

The legend of Bagger Vance (2000) 8 p.m. TMC

Shrek (2001) 9 p.m. Free form

Narc (2002) 9:40 p.m. Cinemax

Trumbo (2015) 10:10 p.m. TMC

Yankee Doodle Dandy (1942) 10:30 p.m. TCM

Predator (1987) 10:33 p.m. Bis

Peanut butter hawk (2019) 11 p.m. Epix

Biloxi Blues (1988) 11:30 p.m. Cinemax